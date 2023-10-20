Gwen Stefani has a tough call to make on Monday's all-new episode of The Voice!

In a speak peek at the upcoming Battle Rounds shared on Friday, Team Gwen's BIAS and Jacquie Roar take the stage with a rocking cover of Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" that has the coaches totally torn on who to pick as the winner.

"Jacquie, your voice is just crazy," Niall Horan marvels. "It's so hard to sing a song like that and have that much control."

But his vote goes to BIAS, who he says is just too much fun to watch. "People sometimes will look at you and forget how good of a singer you actually are, just because they're looking at stage presence, and you're bouncing around everywhere," he explains. "You were absolutely brilliant."

John Legend also praises Jacquie's powerful voice, and yet gives a slight edge to BIAS' performance.

"I couldn't take my eyes off of you," he raves. "You were just enjoying every moment... Your energy was playing off of each other really well."

"I was so entertained," Reba McEntire agrees, praising Jacquie's "strong" vocal and BIAS' "excited" showmanship. She tells Gwen she wants to pick both singers, but ultimately, gives a slight edge to Jacquie.

The final decision is up to Gwen, though, who's definitely struggling to make up her mind. "Now I'm confused!" she laments.

Tune in Monday to see who she picks!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: