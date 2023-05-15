Sister trio Sorelle has been wowing The Voice coaches all season -- and Monday's semifinal performance was no different!

The Team Chance group brought their show-stopping harmonies to the stage as they performed Alicia Keys' 'Fallin'" -- a rendition that had their coach wowed even in rehearsals.

"I think Sorelle is gonna be very impactful in the industry," Chance praised as he sat down with the trio. "I think people are gonna connect with this a lot."

Following their stunning performance, completed with perfect-coordinated choreography, Chance and his fellow coaches gave the trio a standing ovation, once again praising their unique sound and super-tight dynamic.

"That was incredible!" Kelly Clarkson praised. "The whole production was next level... I have no idea how you keep up with all of it."

"You guys are just always on," Chance agreed. "You guys should be extremely proud."

During the Playoff Rounds earlier this month, Sorelle closed out the night's performances with a perfectly synchronized cover of Christina Aguilera's "Something's Got a Hold on Me" from Burlesque, complete with sharp harmonies and impressive choreography that had all the coaches envious of Chance.

"Come on, this is cheating! It's too perfect," Blake Shelton compared of the trio's performance.

"What you're doing is so fresh, it's unlike anyone else," Kelly Clarkson -- who won The Voice season 21 with sibling trio Girl Named Tom -- told the trio.

"Y'all killed it!" their proud coach agreed, praising the sisters. "I'm so proud every time you guys get onstage."

The Voice's two-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': How to Vote for the Season 23 Semifinals

'The Voice': Sorelle Delivers a 'Perfect' Playoff Performance

'The Voice': Season 23's First Battle Leaves the Coaches Stunned

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Accuses Chance the Rapper of Cheating After Sorelle's Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery