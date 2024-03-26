The Battle Rounds have come to an end on season 25 of The Voice -- and Team Chance saved the best for last!

For his team's final Battle, Chance the Rapper teamed up RLETTO and Val T. Webb, giving them the daunting task of covering Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love for You."

A 43-year-old former professional backup singer, Val's epic Blind Audition left no question as to whether or not she had the chops to pull off the iconic ballad. However, RLETTO had some concerns about competing, due to the fact that he auditioned with more of a melodic rap style.

However, there was no need to worry. Both singers brought the house down with their powerful performance, which left jaws on the ground as Chance's fellow coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend and Dan + Shay -- and the Voice audience gave them a standing ovation.

"RLETTO, you're a star, man," Dan praised, with Shay agreeing, "You have that signature tone. You know exactly who you are."

However, Reba pointed out that Val earned a 4-chair turn in the Blinds, saying this performance was further proof that she'd earned it. John agreed, adding, "Your voice is pure and beautiful. You have such wonderful control over it."

While Chance received little help from his fellow coaches in picking the winner, everyone reiterated that both were undeniable performers, RLETTO being the less conventional choice -- "You really showed out, and I hope that you could feel that," his coach raved to the 27-year-old Florida native.

Meanwhile, there was no questioning Val, either, whom Chance praised as a "generational talent."

Ultimately, Chance went with the slightly less traditional route, choosing RLETTO as the winner of the Battle.

However, John didn't waste much time, letting Val say her piece to Chance before hitting his "Steal" button and bringing her to Team Legend!

"As soon as Chance said, 'RLETTO,' I was like, 'Well, Val's coming to Team Legend!" he told the cameras. "Her voice is smooth, she has gorgeous range, gorgeous tone. Val can sang!"

Season 25 marks the first season of The Voice without O.G. coach Blake Shelton, and when ET spoke with John -- now the most-tenured coach on the show -- ahead of the Battle Rounds, he admitted that he doesn't think there's a good chance that Blake will ever return to the show.

"I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have," John shared with a laugh. "[Blake] is staying on the farm, he's enjoying himself. I've talked to him and he's, like, picking corn... I don't think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice."

However, that doesn't mean that the competition on season 25 is any less daunting, John insisted.

"[Reba's] obviously very seasoned in her career, she's done everything from television to many, many, many, many, many hit songs over her career and performing on every stage you can imagine," he praised. "She just brings such a wealth of experience and expertise to our show. We're so lucky to have her."

As for Dan + Shay, John said the duo has the "new coach fire," adding, "They're trying to win. We definitely battled back and forth when it came to the blind auditions and yeah, they've got the fire. They want to win."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC, and streams next day on Peacock.

