Walmart and Best Buy has dropped a major Xbox Series S deal for 2023 ahead of Valentine's Day. Right now, you can find the Xbox Series S with the holiday-themed packaging on sale at its lowest price. The discount is part of Walmart's New Year deals. For a limited time, take up to $60 off the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection.

Xbox Series S Walmart Xbox Series S Enjoy your favorite games or expand your video game library with the Xbox Series S console. With a 512GB SSD hard drive, you can enjoy a lot of different games and streaming service apps on this console. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play new games from day one. $300 $240 AT WALMART Shop Now $300 $250 AT BEST BUY Shop Now

The discount on the holiday bundle includes an Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, and power cable. Go all digital with the Xbox Series S and build a library of digital games. Games like Starfield, High on Life, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and plenty more will be dropping on the Xbox Series S from now until the end of 2023.

In addition to being able to play a ton of games on the Xbox Series S, you can access an array of streaming service apps on the console, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more.

We've seen a few deals on the smallest, sleekest Xbox over the last two years, and we've even come across a few Xbox Series X restocks. However, an Xbox Series S sale like this has only happened once before and was a 24-hour-only deal early last year.

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

21 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Type of Gamer In Your Life

30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 That'll Make Them Smile But Won't Break The Bank

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023 That Will Make The Holiday Special

42 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Women: Shop Cozy Pajamas, Luxury Beauty and More

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save On TVs, TurboTax, MacBooks and More

Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend

Save $200 on Samsung's The Freestyle — Oprah's Favorite All-in-One Portable Projector