Walmart has dropped a major Xbox Series S deal for 2023 ahead of Valentine's Day. Right now, you can find the Xbox Series S with the holiday-themed packaging on sale at its lowest price. The discount is part of Walmart's New Year deals. For a limited time, take $60 off the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection.

Xbox Series S Walmart Xbox Series S Enjoy your favorite games or expand your video game library with the Xbox Series S console. With a 512GB SSD hard drive, you can enjoy a lot of different games and streaming service apps on this console. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play new games from day one. $300 $240 AT WALMART Shop Now $300 $250 AT BEST BUY Shop Now

The discount on the holiday bundle includes an Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, and power cable. Go all digital with the Xbox Series S and build a library of digital games. Games like Starfield, High on Life, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and plenty more will be dropping on the Xbox Series S from now until the end of 2023.

In addition to being able to play a ton of games on the Xbox Series S, you can access an array of streaming service apps on the console, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more.

We've seen a few deals on the smallest, sleekest Xbox over the last two years, and we've even come across a few Xbox Series X restocks. However, an Xbox Series S sale like this has only happened once before and was a 24-hour-only deal early last year.

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

