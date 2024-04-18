There's a Reason These Products Are Trending at Sam's Club

​When it comes to knowing what products people are into lately, social media is our first stop. One of the biggest trends — which never goes out of style — is saving money. That's why the internet can't get enough of affordable shopping sprees at Sam's Club.

If you're trying to make money-saving moves this year, becoming a Sam's Club member will help you in your quest. There are so many advantages to being a Sam's Club member and we frequently see the retailer popping up on viral TikTok and Instagram posts. Social media users gush about shopping at the store, whether it's finding major discounts on designer brands, skipping the checkout line by scanning while you shop, or earning Sam's Cash while shopping at other stores.

All of this and more is within reach. To score these perks, you just need a Sam's Club membership — and right now we're seeing one of the best deals of the year on Sam's Club membership.

A Sam's Club membership allows you to shop designer brands for less, including Gucci and Tom Ford. Prep your weekly meals for a fraction of the cost, entertain a crowd by saving on Sam's Club's delicious bakery items and party platters, and even get discounted gas from Sam's Club fuel stations.

Perhaps one of the best departments at Sam's Club to check out is the trending items page. On this page, shoppers can find viral products and designer lookalikes. Below, we've curated our favorite trending items to shop at Sam's Club today.

