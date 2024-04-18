There's a Reason These Products Are Trending at Sam's Club

After scrolling through viral videos, find the products for less at Sam's Club.
When it comes to knowing what products people are into lately, social media is our first stop. One of the biggest trends — which never goes out of style — is saving money. That's why the internet can't get enough of affordable shopping sprees at Sam's Club.
If you're trying to make money-saving moves this year, becoming a Sam's Club member will help you in your quest. There are so many advantages to being a Sam's Club member and we frequently see the retailer popping up on viral TikTok and Instagram posts. Social media users gush about shopping at the store, whether it's finding major discounts on designer brands, skipping the checkout line by scanning while you shop, or earning Sam's Cash while shopping at other stores.
All of this and more is within reach. To score these perks, you just need a Sam's Club membership — and right now we're seeing one of the best deals of the year on Sam's Club membership.
Sam's Club Membership Deal
Save $36 on your first year of a Sam's Club membership to reap all the benefits and rewards. First-time members can join Sam's Club for just $14, now through April 30 only.
A Sam's Club membership allows you to shop designer brands for less, including Gucci and Tom Ford. Prep your weekly meals for a fraction of the cost, entertain a crowd by saving on Sam's Club's delicious bakery items and party platters, and even get discounted gas from Sam's Club fuel stations.
Perhaps one of the best departments at Sam's Club to check out is the trending items page. On this page, shoppers can find viral products and designer lookalikes. Below, we've curated our favorite trending items to shop at Sam's Club today.
Shop the Best Deals on Trending Items at Sam's Club
Azalea Park Filigree Wall Mirror
Anthropologie's gorgeous vintage-inspired mirrors are always a trending home decor item, and this one from Sam's Club looks like it belongs in the line-up.
Member's Mark Sand-Resistant Beach Towels (2 Pack)
These 100% cotton towels will look great on the beach. Better still, the towels are absorbent and sand-resistant.
Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Gift Set
Crafted with notes of pear and freesia, this gift set includes a candle, cologne and body cream and is perfect for Mother's Day.
Member’s Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Gas Grill with Thermostatic Control
Grilling season is nearly upon us, making this gas grill a bestseller.
Member's Mark Sitting Labrador Dog Statue
We think every yard would benefit from one of these adorable dog statues.
Fond + Found Large Cozy Plush Human Dog Bed
It's no surprise that this extra cozy memory foam dog bed — big enough for you to fit into — is a trending product.
Pedestal Gaming Chair with Built-in Sound and Vibration
Gamers will love this comfy chair that vibrates and has built-in sounds for the ultimate gaming experience.
OXO 7-Piece Pop Air Tight Food Storage Containers
Home organization videos are always a hit and now you can make your pantry look like your favorite TikTok influencer with the help of these storage containers.
Cello Imported Parmesan Cheese Wheel
Sam's Club even has the giant cheese wheel of your dreams.
Dwarf II Smart Telescope With Solar Filter
A smart telescope with a built-in camera and AI will help you take pictures of birds and nature or zoom all the way to the stars for a celestial photo.
RELATED CONTENT: