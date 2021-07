These $28 Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon dupes of higher-end products. These TikTok famous leggings have been described as "if the Lululemon Align legging and [Lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby."

These high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They come in a variety of colors and feature a side pocket that fits most cell phones. They're 7/8-length and hit above the ankle.

Want even more leggings that feel as buttery-soft as a pair of high-end leggings without the Lululemon price tag? We've found even more Amazon Lululemon dupes on TikTok.

If you're looking for even more than the best deals on leggings, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more.

As Amazon's epic shopping event comes to a close, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

You can also check out ET Style's picks of the best designer leggings we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop

Prime Day 2021 Is Here! What You Need to Know

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Men's Fashion

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home

Amazon Prime Day: 265 Deals on Echo, Fire TVs, Kate Spade, Apple, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags & More

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

The Best Deals on Lacoste for Amazon Prime Day 2021

J.Crew Prime Day Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles

Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon

Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans