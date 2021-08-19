TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon dupes of higher-end products. These TikTok famous leggings have been described as "if the Lululemon Align legging and [Lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby."

These high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They come in a variety of colors and feature a side pocket that fits most cell phones. They're 7/8-length and hit above the ankle. The even better part is you get the same quality leggings for a fraction of the cost -- They're under $30!

Want even more leggings that feel as buttery-soft as a pair of high-end leggings without the Lululemon price tag? We've found even more Amazon Lululemon dupes on TikTok.

If you're looking for even more than the best deals on leggings, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

You can also check out ET Style's picks of the best designer leggings we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon.

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. Of course, Lululemon leggings are super popular -- this style is garnering comparisons to Align legging and might even be one of the best Align dupes out there. We love the purple pair, but there are ten other colors to choose from. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

