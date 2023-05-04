These Cult-Favorite Amazon Leggings Look Just Like lululemon Align for Only $23
lululemon's Align leggings are one of the most popular styles on the market — and with good reason. They're supremely soft and stretchy, come in tons of fun colors and feel weightless while hugging your curves. But at $98 a pair, they're not exactly cheap.
If you've been looking for an affordable alternative to your beloved Aligns without sacrificing quality, let us introduce you to Colorfulkoala. The activewear line is one of Amazon's top-selling brands thanks to its buttery-soft yoga pants that look and feel shockingly similar to lululemon's.
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Boasting over 31,000 five-star reviews, the Colorfulkoala leggings are equipped a supportive waistband, opaque four-way stretch and that signature light-as-air fabric. They come in 21 different colors — everything from classic black to baby blue and fire engine red. And at just $23 a pair, it's no wonder why this style is a best-seller.
Reviewers rave that they're "comfortable and majorly flattering." One shopper who trains at least twice a day wrote, "These are my go to tights for EVERYDAY. They are easy to pair with any sort of top to make sure you look and feel great each day time you put them on!"
Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Colorfulkoala activewear, all available on Amazon. From leggings with pockets to a longline sports bra that looks just like the lululemon Align tank top, consider your workout wardrobe stocked for spring and summer.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
This tank top has a sports bra layered underneath for plenty of support during low to medium-impact exercise.
"Love this top. It's really soft and stretchy, but I feel secure and comfortable in it," said one happy reviewer. "It's a really great top for low impact workouts or just for lounging, but you could also dress it up a bit with a sweater if you wanted!"
Designed to complement your curves and flatter your figure, these leggings even have a hidden waistband pocket for your essentials.
For higher-impact workouts, opt for this compressive sports bra equipped with removable pads.
Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023
Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long
Our Favorite Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Traveling
The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon
Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond
The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring
Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark