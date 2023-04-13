lululemon's Align leggings are one of the most popular styles on the market — and with good reason. They're supremely soft and stretchy, come in tons of fun colors and feel weightless while hugging your curves. But at $98 a pair, they're not exactly cheap.

If you've been looking for an affordable alternative to your beloved Aligns without sacrificing quality, let us introduce you to Colorfulkoala. The activewear line is one of Amazon's top-selling brands thanks to its buttery-soft yoga pants that look and feel shockingly similar to lululemon's.

Boasting over 30,000 five-star reviews, the Colorfulkoala leggings are equipped a supportive waistband, opaque four-way stretch and that signature light-as-air fabric. They come in 21 different colors — everything from classic black to baby blue and fire engine red. And at just $23 a pair, it's no wonder why this style is a best-seller.

Reviewers rave that they're "comfortable and majorly flattering." One shopper who trains at least twice a day wrote, "These are my go to tights for EVERYDAY. They are easy to pair with any sort of top to make sure you look and feel great each day time you put them on!"

Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Colorfulkoala activewear, all available on Amazon. From leggings with pockets to a longline sports bra that looks just like the lululemon Align tank top, consider your workout wardrobe stocked for spring and summer.

Colorfulkoala Women's Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra "Love this top. It's really soft and stretchy, but I feel secure and comfortable in it," said one happy reviewer. "It's a really great top for low impact workouts or just for lounging, but you could also dress it up a bit with a sweater if you wanted!" $23 Shop Now

