Sales & Deals

ThirdLove is Having an Epic Presidents' Day Sale on Its Most Popular Bras — Shop the Best Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ThirdLove Sale
ThirdLove
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:23 PM PST, February 17, 2024

Stock up on new bras and underwear by shopping ThirdLove's Presidents' Day sale on bestsellers.

It’s rare to find a bra that’s legitimately comfortable. That's where ThirdLove comes in. The Internet-famous intimates brand arguably makes the most comfortable bras money can buy in a wide range of stylish, supportive and seamless styles.

ThirdLove rarely has sales, but Presidents' Day is the perfect time to replenish your underwear drawer. Now through Monday, February 19, the ThirdLove Presidents' Day sale is offering 25% off every one of the brand's best-selling bras and underwear. Just use the code LONGWEEKEND at checkout to unlock the holiday weekend savings. 

Shop the 25% Off ThirdLove Sale

From ThirdLove's extremely comfy, best-selling T-Shirt Bra and their popular Second Skin Bra, which feels almost like you're wearing nothing at all, fan-favorites are discounted in an array of sizes and colors. Whether you're in need of a new sports bra, push-up bra, or wireless bra, this ThirdLove sale has something for everyone who needs a little (or a lot of) support.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the ThirdLove Presidents' Day sale to save on your new favorite bra. 

24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra

24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra

Available in neutral and limited-edition colors, this plunge bra wears like a second skin and provides a seamless look under thin pieces.

$72 $54

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

This wardrobe staple features ultra-thin molding memory foam cups, no-slip adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.

$72 $54

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

24/7 Lace Perfect Coverage Bra

24/7 Lace Perfect Coverage Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Lace Perfect Coverage Bra

Delicate lace accents highlight this bra with memory foam that forms to your body.

$74 $56

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra

Enjoy the comfort of ThirdLove's T-Shirt Bra with pretty lace details.

$74 $56

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra
ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

The 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra comes with removable pads so you can show off a little or a lot.

$72 $54

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra

Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra
ThirdLove

Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra

You can wear this sports bra two ways, depending on how much support you need during your workout. 

$78 $59

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon Today

Save Big on Tech and Appliances at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Big on Tech and Appliances at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

Don't Sleep on Nectar's Best Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

Sales & Deals

Don't Sleep on Nectar's Best Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

The Best Samsonite Presidents' Day Luggage Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsonite Presidents' Day Luggage Deals to Shop This Weekend

Save 20% on Augustinus Bader Skincare at This Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Augustinus Bader Skincare at This Presidents' Day Sale

27 Best REI Presidents' Day Deals on Patagonia, Hoka and More

Sales & Deals

27 Best REI Presidents' Day Deals on Patagonia, Hoka and More

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth With Our Exclusive Code

Shop the Best Amazon Presidents' Day Nespresso Deals — Up to 34% Off

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Presidents' Day Nespresso Deals — Up to 34% Off

Tags: