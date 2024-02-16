Sales & Deals

The 27 Best REI Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Patagonia, Hoka, Salomon and More

REI Presidents' Day Sale
By Andy Garden
Published: 2:59 PM PST, February 16, 2024

The REI Presidents' Day Sale is here with up to 50% off outdoor gear for camping, hiking, cycling and more.

Presidents' Day 2024 is coming up on February 19, which means the official start of spring will be exactly one month away. Whether your'e gearing up for warmer weather bike rides or counting down the days until your next hiking trip, the REI Presidents' Day sale is a one-stop-shop for outdoor essentials. There's never been a better time to save on new running shoes, camping supplies or jackets from top brands.

Shop the REI Sale

This holiday weekend, REI is offering up to 50% off trusted brands across all categories, including Patagonia, The North Face, Hoka, Arc’Teryx, Salomon and many more. Best-selling items across are being discounted with end-of-season deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, e-bikes, clothing and shoes.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Ahead, shop the best REI Presidents' Day deals available today to get ready for all your upcoming adventures.

Best Patagonia Jacket Deals at REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

Get 40% off the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff jacket that traps body heat and blocks wind like a pro.

$239 $143

Shop Now

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's

Packed with cozy down, the Patagonia Downdrift jacket keeps you warm all season long.

$329 $230

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's

The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $139

Shop Now

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
REI

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Save 50% on this lightweight version of a Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.

$139 $69

Shop Now

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's

For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.

$199 $139

Shop Now

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's

Meet your new everyday jacket. With its warm, windproof protection, the Patagonia Classic Retro-X fleece jacket keeps you cozy on chilly commutes and weekend trails.

$229 $137

Shop Now

Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's

Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's
REI

Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's

With cozy insulation, this women's Patagonia Downdrift parka is an easy pick for frigid winter days. It's durable, warm and serves up timeless style when temperatures drop.

$399 $279

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $167

Shop Now

Best North Face Jacket Deals at REI

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's
REI

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's

This packable, insulated and water-repellent North Face pullover features a vertical quilting pattern that holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.

$220 $132

Shop Now

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's

For cold-weather workouts, The North Face Winter Warm Pro jacket is designed to keep wind out and heat in. Plus, this jacket is made to move with you so you never have to cut your run short.

$150 $105

Shop Now

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's

Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.

$215 $129

Shop Now

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
REI

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's

With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.

$150 $90

Shop Now

The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's

The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's

Stay dry with the Ceptor jacket from The North Face. It features 3-layer waterproofing and vents to get rid of excess heat when you're out on hikes.

$430 $301

Shop Now

Best E-Bike Deals at REI

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among city dwellers and college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for small-town rolls to big-city commutes.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike
REI

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike

The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike gives you oomph without the effort with 5 modes of pedal-assist power, wide tires and a stable, comfy ride. Choose your favorite from four colors: blue, yellow, black or white.

$1,499 $899

Shop Now

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike
REI

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike

Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off.

$1,899 $1,139

Shop Now

Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 2 Remixte Electric Bike

Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 2 Remixte Electric Bike
REI

Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 2 Remixte Electric Bike

With an MTB-inspired frame, suspension fork and big 29 in. wheels, this Cannondale electric bike was built to get out of the city and into the wilderness. Secure, rattle-free fenders, a full rear rack, and bright front and rear lights mean you're ready to tackle any adventure.

$3,540 $2,832

Shop Now

Best Bike Deals at REI

Pure Cycles Classic Bike

Pure Cycles Classic Bike
REI

Pure Cycles Classic Bike

The Classic from Pure Cycles comes with a rear rack, front/rear fenders and a bell, so you're ready for whatever comes your way.

$639 $511

Shop Now

Electra Cruiser 1 24" Step-Over Bike

Electra Cruiser 1 24" Step-Over Bike
REI

Electra Cruiser 1 24" Step-Over Bike

Patented Electra Flat Foot Technology provides comfort and control by allowing you to plant your feet on the ground without leaving the saddle. This bike is a great mix of classic simplicity and outstanding quality.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Co-op Cycles REV DRT 24 Kids' Mountain Bike

Co-op Cycles REV DRT 24 Kids' Mountain Bike
REI

Co-op Cycles REV DRT 24 Kids' Mountain Bike

The all-terrain tires on this mountain bike allow your kid to ride it to school during the week and take it to the trails on the weekend. 

$529 $370

Shop Now

More REI Presidents' Day Deals

HOKA Bondi 8 Road-Running Shoes - Men's

HOKA Bondi 8 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

HOKA Bondi 8 Road-Running Shoes - Men's

One of the hardest working shoes in the HOKA lineup, the Bondi 8 provides an incredibly soft and balanced ride.​​​​​​​

$165 $133

Shop Now

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
REI

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.

$130 $91

Shop Now

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's
REI

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's

Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX women's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.

$175 $122

Shop Now

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's
REI

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's

Whether your run feels effortless or like you're fighting for every step, know that the adidas Own The Run T-shirt will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$35 $17

Shop Now

Canari Fitness Cycling Shorts - Men's

Canari Fitness Cycling Shorts - Men's
REI

Canari Fitness Cycling Shorts - Men's

Ideal for any indoor fitness training, the Canari Fitness Cycling shorts are ergonomically designed with premium quick-drying fabrics to keep you cool and comfortable as you crank up the sweat.

$50 $35

Shop Now

REI Co-op Junction Cycling Rain Jacket - Women's

REI Co-op Junction Cycling Rain Jacket - Women's
REI

REI Co-op Junction Cycling Rain Jacket - Women's

Save 50% on a durable and lightweight cycling rain jacket. The hood fits over a bike helmet, adjusts to fit without a helmet and tucks into the collar when you don't need it.

$135 $67

Shop Now

REI Co-op Women's Junction 2-in-1 Double Bike Shorts

REI Co-op Women's Junction 2-in-1 Double Bike Shorts
REI

REI Co-op Women's Junction 2-in-1 Double Bike Shorts

These padded bike shorts are lightweight enough to dry quickly and breathe, but rugged enough to resist abrasion.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Cannondale Junction Helmet

Cannondale Junction Helmet
REI

Cannondale Junction Helmet

If you purchase a bicycle, you should also get a helmet to protect yourself. The cut-out vents in this bike helmet allow the air to flow through so your head keeps cool. 

$95 $47

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

