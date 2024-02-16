The REI Presidents' Day Sale is here with up to 50% off outdoor gear for camping, hiking, cycling and more.
Presidents' Day 2024 is coming up on February 19, which means the official start of spring will be exactly one month away. Whether your'e gearing up for warmer weather bike rides or counting down the days until your next hiking trip, the REI Presidents' Day sale is a one-stop-shop for outdoor essentials. There's never been a better time to save on new running shoes, camping supplies or jackets from top brands.
This holiday weekend, REI is offering up to 50% off trusted brands across all categories, including Patagonia, The North Face, Hoka, Arc’Teryx, Salomon and many more. Best-selling items across are being discounted with end-of-season deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, e-bikes, clothing and shoes.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Ahead, shop the best REI Presidents' Day deals available today to get ready for all your upcoming adventures.
Best Patagonia Jacket Deals at REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
Get 40% off the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff jacket that traps body heat and blocks wind like a pro.
Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's
Packed with cozy down, the Patagonia Downdrift jacket keeps you warm all season long.
Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's
The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
Save 50% on this lightweight version of a Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.
Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's
Meet your new everyday jacket. With its warm, windproof protection, the Patagonia Classic Retro-X fleece jacket keeps you cozy on chilly commutes and weekend trails.
Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's
With cozy insulation, this women's Patagonia Downdrift parka is an easy pick for frigid winter days. It's durable, warm and serves up timeless style when temperatures drop.
Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
Best North Face Jacket Deals at REI
The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's
This packable, insulated and water-repellent North Face pullover features a vertical quilting pattern that holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's
For cold-weather workouts, The North Face Winter Warm Pro jacket is designed to keep wind out and heat in. Plus, this jacket is made to move with you so you never have to cut your run short.
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.
The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's
Stay dry with the Ceptor jacket from The North Face. It features 3-layer waterproofing and vents to get rid of excess heat when you're out on hikes.
Best E-Bike Deals at REI
Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among city dwellers and college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for small-town rolls to big-city commutes.
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike
The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike gives you oomph without the effort with 5 modes of pedal-assist power, wide tires and a stable, comfy ride. Choose your favorite from four colors: blue, yellow, black or white.
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike
Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off.
Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 2 Remixte Electric Bike
With an MTB-inspired frame, suspension fork and big 29 in. wheels, this Cannondale electric bike was built to get out of the city and into the wilderness. Secure, rattle-free fenders, a full rear rack, and bright front and rear lights mean you're ready to tackle any adventure.
Best Bike Deals at REI
Pure Cycles Classic Bike
The Classic from Pure Cycles comes with a rear rack, front/rear fenders and a bell, so you're ready for whatever comes your way.
Electra Cruiser 1 24" Step-Over Bike
Patented Electra Flat Foot Technology provides comfort and control by allowing you to plant your feet on the ground without leaving the saddle. This bike is a great mix of classic simplicity and outstanding quality.
Co-op Cycles REV DRT 24 Kids' Mountain Bike
The all-terrain tires on this mountain bike allow your kid to ride it to school during the week and take it to the trails on the weekend.
More REI Presidents' Day Deals
HOKA Bondi 8 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
One of the hardest working shoes in the HOKA lineup, the Bondi 8 provides an incredibly soft and balanced ride.
Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's
Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX women's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.
adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's
Whether your run feels effortless or like you're fighting for every step, know that the adidas Own The Run T-shirt will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.
Canari Fitness Cycling Shorts - Men's
Ideal for any indoor fitness training, the Canari Fitness Cycling shorts are ergonomically designed with premium quick-drying fabrics to keep you cool and comfortable as you crank up the sweat.
REI Co-op Junction Cycling Rain Jacket - Women's
Save 50% on a durable and lightweight cycling rain jacket. The hood fits over a bike helmet, adjusts to fit without a helmet and tucks into the collar when you don't need it.
REI Co-op Women's Junction 2-in-1 Double Bike Shorts
These padded bike shorts are lightweight enough to dry quickly and breathe, but rugged enough to resist abrasion.
Cannondale Junction Helmet
If you purchase a bicycle, you should also get a helmet to protect yourself. The cut-out vents in this bike helmet allow the air to flow through so your head keeps cool.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT: