Presidents' Day 2024 is coming up on February 19, which means the official start of spring will be exactly one month away. Whether your'e gearing up for warmer weather bike rides or counting down the days until your next hiking trip, the REI Presidents' Day sale is a one-stop-shop for outdoor essentials. There's never been a better time to save on new running shoes, camping supplies or jackets from top brands.

This holiday weekend, REI is offering up to 50% off trusted brands across all categories, including Patagonia, The North Face, Hoka, Arc’Teryx, Salomon and many more. Best-selling items across are being discounted with end-of-season deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, e-bikes, clothing and shoes.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Ahead, shop the best REI Presidents' Day deals available today to get ready for all your upcoming adventures.

Best Patagonia Jacket Deals at REI

Best North Face Jacket Deals at REI

Best E-Bike Deals at REI

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among city dwellers and college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for small-town rolls to big-city commutes.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off. $1,899 $1,139 Shop Now

Best Bike Deals at REI

More REI Presidents' Day Deals

Cannondale Junction Helmet REI Cannondale Junction Helmet If you purchase a bicycle, you should also get a helmet to protect yourself. The cut-out vents in this bike helmet allow the air to flow through so your head keeps cool. $95 $47 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

