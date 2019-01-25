This Hollywood-Beloved Makeup Product Is Back for Good -- Shop It Now!

Get your wallets ready. Charlotte Tilbury's cult favorite Pillow Talk collection is back in stock for good.

The A-list makeup artist's eponymous line is filled with gorgeous makeup and skincare products, but the Pillow Talk range has become iconic for its universally flattering, versatile nude-pink shade.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

It all started with the award-winning lip liner that had everyone from professionals to celebs and influencers obsessed since its release five years ago. Its perfect rosy, '90-inspired hue effortlessly enhances a pout. Then, came the lipstick, blush and four-quad eyeshadow palette to create a full, mesmerizing face with each piece selling out multiple times. Fans count it as a major mainstay in their makeup collection.

You’ll have to prise my Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk lip stick from my cold dead hands. 💄💋 — Dr Jenny Thatcher (@JennyAThatcher) January 23, 2019

I Love Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk suitable for all skintone — Jen Yam (@jenbluehearts) January 20, 2019

Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat + Matte Revolution in 'Pillow Talk' = your lips, but better. https://t.co/48lEpquXMapic.twitter.com/Y2CWSPcZfG — Cult Beauty (@cultbeauty) August 14, 2017

The makeup maven, who has painted the famous faces of Amal Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian West, Salma Hayek and more, used the beloved staples on supermodels for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and most recently on Kristen Bell for the Golden Globes. ET sat down with Tilbury the day after the awards to chat all about glamming up the actress.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"It's this beautiful palette of colors, and they're very dreamy, soft pinky, ambery, rose hues," Tilbury gushed about the collection.

"These work on all skin tones. That's what's so amazing about it. Right down to dark skin tones, a lot of these colors they just, like, highlight dreamy colors, and they give them just that soft, dreamy look. I've used them on Naomi Campbell. They're just really fabulous colors."

Shop the collection here and see below for more from Tilbury:

