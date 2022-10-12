Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Olaplex is particularly known for their patented bond building technology, which helps rebuild broken bonds that give your hair structure. According to the brand, every Olaplex product features their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. In other words, Olaplex haircare repairs damaged hair from the inside-out on a molecular level, whether the damage was caused by heat, color treatment, chemical treatment, brushing and weather.

Olaplex sales are rare but bestsellers like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 3 Hair Perfector along with more of Olaplex's cleansing, styling and treatment hair products are 20% off today only. Cult-favorite Olaplex hair products have been used on the tresses of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Emma Stone.

Below, shop all the Olaplex deals before October Prime Day ends tonight.

