This Is Your Last Chance to Save on Olaplex Hair Products During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Olaplex is particularly known for their patented bond building technology, which helps rebuild broken bonds that give your hair structure. According to the brand, every Olaplex product features their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. In other words, Olaplex haircare repairs damaged hair from the inside-out on a molecular level, whether the damage was caused by heat, color treatment, chemical treatment, brushing and weather.
Olaplex sales are rare but bestsellers like the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 3 Hair Perfector along with more of Olaplex's cleansing, styling and treatment hair products are 20% off today only. Cult-favorite Olaplex hair products have been used on the tresses of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Emma Stone.
Below, shop all the Olaplex deals before October Prime Day ends tonight.
Get stronger, shinier and smoother hair with the No. 3 Hair Perfector rinse-off hair treatment.
Add the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
This conditioner will strengthen and add shine to your hair.
Got frizz and flyaways? Tame them with the No. 6 Bond Smoother styling cream.
Restore dry, damaged hair with this deeply moisturizing hair mask.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Fall Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is 20% Off Right Now
The New Apple AirPods Pro Are on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Best Prime Early Access Sale Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More
15 Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop During Amazon's Fall Prime Day
The Best Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers
Prime Day Hair Deals to Shop Now: Olaplex, Drybar, Revlon and More
The Best Fitness Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day