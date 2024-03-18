Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was one of the biggest PS5 games of 2023. Due to its popularity, PS5's latest slim model bundle with Spider-Man 2 has been sold out at most retailers, but Amazon is changing all of that with an epic deal on the PS5 Slim and one of its best exclusive games.

Right now, the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle is on sale for $399. This bundle includes a copy of the game, DualSense controller and the newer, slim version of the disc-based PlayStation 5. With a $560 value, you are not only getting the console for less, but you're essentially getting a free game too. PlayStation 5 deals are rare and this one is practically paying you to play Spider-Man 2.

Even if you aren't a Spider-Man fan, this discounted bundle is currently cheaper than a standard PS5 console. In other words, this offer is the most affordable way to get your hands on the console to play this year's most anticipated releases like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Dragon's Dogma 2.

Below, you can also purchase Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game that was released in October. Dive into a brand new, darker Marvel's Spider-Man story as you swap between both Spider-Men exploring an expanded New York. The incredible power of the symbiote forces Peter and Miles to face the ultimate test of strength, both inside and outside the mask, as they balance their lives, friendships and their duty to protect those in need.

