When a skincare product is used by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner and Ashley Graham (among many others), then you know it's really worth the hype. That's the case with Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion — an award-winning solution that relies on ingredients like Salicylic Acid and Calamine to combat blemishes and dark spots at the skin's surface.

During a 2015 interview with Elle, Aniston revealed that she has used the formula for "years and years." In 2016, Jenner took to Snapchat to recommend the drying lotion. And in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Graham walked viewers through her nighttime skincare routine and go-to products — which included the cult-favorite drying lotion.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Drying Lotion This celeb-loved formula works to target blemishes and dark spots while you sleep — relying on an award-winning formula solution of Sulfur, Salicylic Acid, Calamine and Zinc Oxide to draw out impurities. $17 $13 WITH CODE LABOR22 Buy Now

Whether you're struggling with cell congestion or pesky blemish spots, the formula works to exfoliate skin, extract dirt from beneath the surface and soothe red spots. Plus, unlike other acne-fighting solutions, the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion doesn't require an extensive prep process. Users only need to dip a cotton swab into the pink lotion, apply the formula directly onto the blemish and then let set to rinse off in the morning.

Best of all, the celeb-loved skincare product is now on sale at the Mario Badescu Labor Day Sale for just $13. Until September 6, shoppers can use the code LABOR22 and get 25% off every Mario Badescu product. Get A-list radiance at a budget-friendly price and shop all the skincare solutions on sale at Mario Badescu.

Shop Mario Badescu's Sale

For even more skin care and hair care deals, check out our guide to the best Labor Day beauty sales happening right now.

