Twenty years since their beloved sitcom, Sister, Sister, wrapped up, twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, are still figuring out what their next joint project might be. However, chances are it won’t have anything to do with Sister, Sister.

While speaking with ET’s Katie Krause, Tia dished on motherhood, Christmas traditions, her new Lifetime movie, A Very Vintage Christmas, and whether she and Tamera plan to act together again.

“I was just saying earlier, maybe [we could] do a Christmas movie together,” she says about the prospect of working with Tamera, as well as their brother, Tahj Mowry, again. “Could you imagine all of us doing a Christmas movie together? The last time we did a movie together was in, maybe, 2009? It's been a while. We did a movie called 17 Again and it was all three of us. I think it's been more than 10 years.”

“Tamera and I always talk about it,” she adds. “We're always like, ‘What is that next thing?’ It’s about finding the right thing and then also finding something that’s fitting our schedules because she's on The Real and that’s a very intense schedule. And then my brother, he’s old and like, ‘I don’t know if I want to hang out with my sisters too much.’”

Tahj was on the ABC Family series, Baby Daddy, and is now “trying to get his next gig” while also doing some writing, according to Tia.

Of course, it’s the dynamics between the two sisters that fans would love to see more of given how it’s been two decades since Sister, Sister ended. In October 2017, Tia told ET that a reboot was "closer than ever," however, she now sounds doubtful.

“It’s hard for me to say ‘never say never’ because I feel like I'm putting that into the universe," Tia says on whether they have any plans to reprise the series. “I'm a huge believer in what you say is what you get, so I'm saying never say never, but as it stands right now, there's nothing to report. There are no conversations [about a reboot.] But like I say, who knows? Look what happened with Will & Grace.”

In the meantime, Tia is enjoying being back in the Christmas movie world in A Very Vintage Christmas, airing on Lifetime on Nov. 27. Having starred in several holiday flicks, the actress says the fun part about this film is that it has a mystery element in it.

“There's Christmas in the background, but in the forefront there's this mystery, and I play Dodie Bright, who loves all things vintage and is obsessed with vintage pieces because she's obsessed with the story that comes along with it,” explains Tia, who also stars in Netflix's Family Reunion, which releases a Christmas episode on Dec. 9, before returning in January. “She wants to know who, what, where, when and why.”

“I’m not like that with material things, but I'm like that in real life with people,” she shares. “I'm a psych major [and] went to Pepperdine University and graduated with a psych degree and I'm so obsessed with why people behave the way that they behave. So, I apply that to this character. But what’s so amazing about A Very Vintage Christmas is this search that she goes on after finding this mysterious box of all of these artifacts. It's a nice ride.”

Tia is thrilled to have a project coming up that she can watch with her mom, Darlene. “It is the one time I can get my mother to sit down and watch -- I'm so serious!” she says with a laugh. “When it comes to Christmas movies, my mom is right there in my bed. Sorry, Mom -- I'm telling the story [even though] you're a private person, but she's in my bed and we're watching these movies. She loves them.”

Tia herself admits she’s a “sucker” for Christmas in general and is looking forward to spending the holidays with family, practicing traditions like praying around the Christmas tree, discussing what they’re thankful for and bringing home a real tree to decorate while listening to Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.

And, at 17 months old, Tia’s daughter, Cairo, is likely to have a better understanding of the festivities this year. Reflecting on the last couple of years since she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo, Tia admits that it was a challenge helping their older son, 8-year-old Cree, adjust to not being the only child.

“At first it was hard for him because he was the king of the house for eight years and then here comes this beautiful princess,” Tia shares. “I felt so terrible because I didn't know I was doing it and my son was like, 'Mommy, you give Cairo more kisses than me.’ I literally had to readjust and be like, 'OK, Tia, you have to be careful about what you are doing in front of him.’”

“But he has fully adjusted and he's the best big brother in the world,” she adds. “I think what's really helped is being mindful of what I'm saying in front of him, trying to keep it equal and also explaining to him that she needs more attention because she can't do the things [he] can do. And, also incorporating him into the routine. So, he'll help with throwing away the diaper -- if it’s the poopy one he's like, ‘No, I don't want to do that!’ But helping me get the bottles and watching her and doing all that -- he is amazing.”

