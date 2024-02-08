Tiësto Drops Out of Super Bowl DJ Job for 'Personal Family Emergency'

Tiësto will no longer be DJing at Super Bowl LVIII. On Thursday, the 55-year-old Dutch DJ announced that he's dropping out of the scheduled gig due a family emergency.

"Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," he wrote on X. "It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

Tiësto was set to be the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ, where he'd be playing a pre-game set as players warmed up and during some breaks in the game.

While Tiësto will no longer be on hand as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, plenty of other musical acts are scheduled to perform.

Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day will take the stage for "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Then, during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Usher will take the stage. When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Usher ahead of the big game, the singer shared what he hopes fans take away from his performance.

"There's more than one way to sustain a career," he said. "You're never too old, you're never too young, it all works together, but the one thing you need is to believe that you can -- and that's what Las Vegas represents for me."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

