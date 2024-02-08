We're almost there! Super Bowl 58 is this Sunday, and anticipation is building for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. But we've got a confession: What we've really got it bad for is the upcoming 2024 Apple Music Halftime Show starring the one and only Usher.

The multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning singer is set to take center stage field for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday, and with so many hits in his catalog, it's sure to be a show for the books. To help you get ready to sing along, Apple Music and Usher teamed up to create a new "My Road to Halftime" playlist. The list of songs is packed with old-school Usher jams, new favorites you'll play on repeat, and songs from artists who've inspired the singer on his 30-year journey to this halftime performance.

Listen to Usher's Super Bowl Playlist

Usher's "My Road to Halftime" playlist is only available to Apple Music subscribers. If that's not you, don't worry, because right now you can sign up for Apple Music for free and listen to Usher all weekend long. New Apple Music subscribers can enjoy the platform full of songs, music videos, podcasts and more absolutely free for one month, after which Apple Music is $10.99 per month.

Apple Music announced the playlist today, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. “Usher is one of the greatest performers alive, and his music has touched so many of us around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him on board for the second Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and offer fans so many fun ways to celebrate this iconic moment in his career.”

In a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, the singer detailed how he's prepared to perform on one of the world's biggest stages. "I've watched every performer, analyzing how they maximized those 12 minutes. But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I've prepared for during the last 30 years."

Say Yeah! to Usher's "My Road to Halftime" playlist without spending a dime today. It's a deal that will make you wanna start a new relationship with Apple Music.

Sign up for Apple Music

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

