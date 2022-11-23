Shopping

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans And They Are On Sale Now for Black Friday

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are 30% off at the brand's Black Friday Sale. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. 

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. Right now, the TikTok viral jeans are on sale for $69. 

Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$62

For more trending and TikTok-approved styles, shop all of Abercrombie's jeans for 30% off during the Black Friday sales event. From Abercrombie to the cult-favorite picks from Gap and the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round. 

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean

These jeans sit nicely at the waist when worn with your shirt tucked or untucked.

$99$40
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$99$40
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

These 70's-inspired vintage flare jeans will hold your hips nicely and feature an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate the waist gap. 

$90$60
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in six different washes. 

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Carpenter Jean
Low Rise Carpenter Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Carpenter Jean

An early 2000's-inspired baggy silhouette and low rise will remind you what you did back then.

$100$40
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Bootcut Jean

With a frayed hem, these light-washed bootcut jeans are perfect for the classic fit look of the day.

$90$60
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

These 90's-style jeans feature a baggy, relaxed fit. 

$99$35
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.

$99$69

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

