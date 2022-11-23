TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans And They Are On Sale Now for Black Friday
TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are 30% off at the brand's Black Friday Sale. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead.
Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. Right now, the TikTok viral jeans are on sale for $69.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
For more trending and TikTok-approved styles, shop all of Abercrombie's jeans for 30% off during the Black Friday sales event. From Abercrombie to the cult-favorite picks from Gap and the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round.
These jeans sit nicely at the waist when worn with your shirt tucked or untucked.
These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.
These 70's-inspired vintage flare jeans will hold your hips nicely and feature an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate the waist gap.
These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.
We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in six different washes.
An early 2000's-inspired baggy silhouette and low rise will remind you what you did back then.
With a frayed hem, these light-washed bootcut jeans are perfect for the classic fit look of the day.
These 90's-style jeans feature a baggy, relaxed fit.
If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.
