TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They're On Sale for 25% Off This Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie's TikTok Famous Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie's Semi-Annual Denim Event is officially here and right now you can score 25% off all of the brand's TikTok-famous denim styles and leather pants until February 6. TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the spring months ahead. 

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. Right now, the TikTok-viral jeans are on sale for $68. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$99$68
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$67

For more trending and TikTok-approved styles, shop all of Abercrombie's jeans for 25% off during the Semi-Annual Denim Event. Ahead, we have rounded up plenty of affordable denim styles for your wardrobe year-round. 

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$99$75
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in five different washes. 

$99$75
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.

$99$75
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Straight Jean
Mid Rise Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Straight Jean

The Mid Rise Straight Jean features a longer-length inseam, medium wash and distressed hem. 

$90$68
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

These High Rise Vintage Flare Jean are the perfect style to transition into spring. Plus, the jeans come in four washes: light, medium, black and super dark.  

$90$68

