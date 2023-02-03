Abercrombie's Semi-Annual Denim Event is officially here and right now you can score 25% off all of the brand's TikTok-famous denim styles and leather pants until February 6. TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the spring months ahead.

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. Right now, the TikTok-viral jeans are on sale for $68.