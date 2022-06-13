TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans — And They’re up to 40% Off!
If you don't know already, TikTok is the app for everything — from viral dance videos, useful life hacks, insider tips on must-have dupes, laugh-inducing memes and so much more. Now #FashionTikTok is serving up some major shopping suggestions. And it seems that the app's users can't get enough of one category: jeans.
You've already seen this with the cult-favorite picks from Gap and the $10 Walmart jeans. But now, TikTok's biggest denim fans are turning to another beloved brand for their jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch. Plus, the brand is having a huge sale right now, so it's the perfect time to try a new style. The fashion brand is offering these popular jeans right now and you can get a pair for up to 40% off — including the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users, including Alyssa Ogletree.
"I've seen these jeans all over the place, so I bought them, and look...like what?! They're so stretchy," Ogletree shares in a TikTok video with the hashtag, #tiktokmademebuyit. "Go buy them. Buy them now. That's all."
@mediumfries Speaking my truth #abercrombie#tiktokmademebuyit#fypdoesntwork♬ original sound - Alyssa Ogletree
TikTok jeans are nothing new to the fashion world (they told us the skinny jean is out!), especially when they come at an affordable price. Plus, it certainly doesn't hurt that users are providing reviews, which show honest (and undeniably entertaining) reactions, showcasing each style's fit. By now — if you've been building up a jean collection based on TikTok favorites — you probably have a handful of chic and stylish options, including on-trend baggy jeans.
Perhaps you've put your well-loved skinny jeans off to the side for high rise jeans or a mom jean style and are looking for some new styles to add to your sartorial arsenal. In which case, the fashion-savvy TikTok users are here to help you out. Whether it's a certain silhouette inspired by the latest fashion trend or a DIY tip to get your pants to fit better than ever, these people know exactly what they're talking about.
Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans and other TikTok-approved styles below.
If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.
Tik Tok seems to love these light wash straight leg jeans, grab yourself a pair for spring.
Reviewers are obsessed with the fit of these comfortable skinny jeans.
With built-in super stretch, these high rise straight leg jeans comes in ripped black and six other styles.
This classic fit is available both in this light ripped wash and a white if that's more your speed.
If 90s jeans aren't vintage enough for you, you can reminisce about the previous decade with the High Rise 80s Mom Jeans and their tapered ankles.
AF has a few different styles of mom jeans. These have a washed crease detail and frayed hem.
If you're searching for the ultimate way to take on the anti-skinny jeans trend, consider wearing a men's denim style. TikTok users have loved putting a DIY twist to the affordable straight leg jean for everything.
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer
Shop Selena Gomez's Go-To Skincare Products Shared on TikTok
Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets Up to 50% Off
TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag - Shop The Look
The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks
The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale for $30
TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer