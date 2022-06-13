If you don't know already, TikTok is the app for everything — from viral dance videos, useful life hacks, insider tips on must-have dupes, laugh-inducing memes and so much more. Now #FashionTikTok is serving up some major shopping suggestions. And it seems that the app's users can't get enough of one category: jeans.

You've already seen this with the cult-favorite picks from Gap and the $10 Walmart jeans. But now, TikTok's biggest denim fans are turning to another beloved brand for their jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch. Plus, the brand is having a huge sale right now, so it's the perfect time to try a new style. The fashion brand is offering these popular jeans right now and you can get a pair for up to 40% off — including the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users, including Alyssa Ogletree.

"I've seen these jeans all over the place, so I bought them, and look...like what?! They're so stretchy," Ogletree shares in a TikTok video with the hashtag, #tiktokmademebuyit. "Go buy them. Buy them now. That's all."



TikTok jeans are nothing new to the fashion world (they told us the skinny jean is out!), especially when they come at an affordable price. Plus, it certainly doesn't hurt that users are providing reviews, which show honest (and undeniably entertaining) reactions, showcasing each style's fit. By now — if you've been building up a jean collection based on TikTok favorites — you probably have a handful of chic and stylish options, including on-trend baggy jeans.

Perhaps you've put your well-loved skinny jeans off to the side for high rise jeans or a mom jean style and are looking for some new styles to add to your sartorial arsenal. In which case, the fashion-savvy TikTok users are here to help you out. Whether it's a certain silhouette inspired by the latest fashion trend or a DIY tip to get your pants to fit better than ever, these people know exactly what they're talking about.

Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans and other TikTok-approved styles below.

If you're searching for the ultimate way to take on the anti-skinny jeans trend, consider wearing a men's denim style. TikTok users have loved putting a DIY twist to the affordable straight leg jean for everything.

