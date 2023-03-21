Spring is officially here and we are seeing denim everywhere this season, especially on TikTok. These days, users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans and right now you can save on tons of TikTok-viral denim styles at the Abercrombie sale. For a limited time, Abercrombie is offering up to 25% on select styles so you don't want to miss this opportunity to stock up on new denim for spring and the months ahead.

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look.