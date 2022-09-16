With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, we're about to enter the busiest cooking season of the year. Now is the time to make sure your kitchen is fully stocked with all the essentials for whipping up seasonal favorites such as apple pie, roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, and so much more. Lucky for you, Caraway's nonstick bakeware and cookware sets are $150 off right now.

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange to simple gray. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550 °F. It's no wonder that the internet loves the brand (especially after a simple Caraway unboxing video garnered over 222,000 likes on TikTok).

During this rare sale on the internet-loved brand, you can grab the cookware set for 27% off. The 5-piece set boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews, and includes various sizes of pots and pans with lids as well as storage to keep your kitchen organized. The set is made to work with gas, electric and induction stovetops, and every piece is oven-safe.

If cooking isn't your forte, you can opt for the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set. Currently, it's Amazon's #1 top-rated new release, and it comes with 11 pieces to bake all your favorite desserts and savory dishes. This bakeware set has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, and it comes equipped with a cooling rack and storage.

Below, shop cookware and bakeware sets from TikTok's favorite Caraway that are on sale now.

Half Bakeware Set Caraway Half Bakeware Set If you're not exactly a baking enthusiast, this smaller bakeware set still has all the essentials including baking sheets, a rectangle pan, a muffin tin, and storage. $295 $245 Buy Now

