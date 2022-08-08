TikTok is obsessed with quality cookware and intriguing culinary concoctions. It's why the app has popularized so many Amazon kitchen gadgets, and TikTok is fascinated with Caraway cookware products. Lucky for you, Caraway's nonstick bakeware and cookware sets are over $100 off right now.

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange to simple gray. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550 °F. It's no wonder that the internet loves the brand (especially after a simple Caraway unboxing video garnered over 115,000 likes on TikTok).

During this rare sale on the internet-loved brand, you can grab the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set for 34% off. Currently, it's Amazon's #1 top-rated new release, and it comes with 11 pieces to bake all your favorite desserts and savory dishes. This bakeware set has a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, and it comes equipped with a cooling rack and storage.

If baking isn't your forte, you can opt for the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set. The 12-piece set includes various sizes of pots and pans with lids, and a storage rack to place your pans once they're hand washed and dried. The set is made to work with gas, electric and induction stovetops, and every piece is oven-safe.

Below, shop cookware and bakeware sets from TikTok's favorite Caraway that are on sale now.

