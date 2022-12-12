With Christmas on the horizon, we're about to enter the busiest cooking and gifting season of the year. Now is the time to make sure you have the perfect gift for the chef in your life and that your kitchen is fully stocked with all the essentials for whipping up seasonal favorites such as apple pie, roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, and so much more. Lucky for you, Caraway's nonstick bakeware and cookware sets are $150 off right now. Plus, you can unlock an extra 10% off when you spend over $85, 15% off when you spend over $425, and 20% off when you spend over $525. This type of savings only comes once a year.

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange to simple gray. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550 °F. It's no wonder that the internet loves the brand (especially after a simple Caraway unboxing video garnered over 222,000 likes on TikTok).

During this rare sale on the internet-loved brand, you can grab the cookware set for 27% off. The 5-piece set boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews, and includes various sizes of pots and pans with lids as well as storage to keep your kitchen organized. The set is made to work with gas, electric and induction stovetops, and every piece is oven-safe.

If cooking isn't your forte, you can opt for the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set. Currently, it's Amazon's #1 top-rated new release, and it comes with 11 pieces to bake all your favorite desserts and savory dishes. This bakeware set has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, and it comes equipped with a cooling rack and storage.

Below, shop cookware and bakeware sets from TikTok's favorite Caraway that are on sale now.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 10 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a dutch oven. $545 $395 Shop Now

Half Bakeware Set Caraway Half Bakeware Set If you're not exactly a baking enthusiast, this smaller bakeware set still has all the essentials including baking sheets, a rectangle pan, a muffin tin, and storage. $295 $245 Shop Now

