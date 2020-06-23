Surprise! It appears Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez are a new couple.

Chalamet and Gonzalez were snapped together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday in pictures published by The Daily Mail, and weren't shy about showing PDA. Chalamet openly kissed 30-year-old Gonzalez, who looked stunning while enjoying the warm weather in a white bikini. In more pictures, the 24-year-old actor clearly appears to be enjoying himself while playing the guitar for their friends.

Chalamet reportedly split from his ex, 21-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, in April after more than a year of dating. Meanwhile, Gonzalez was last linked to actor Luke Bracey, whom she was snapped kissing in Tulum, Mexico, in December. Prior to her romance with 31-year-old Bracey, Gonzalez dated 47-year-old Josh Duhamel in 2018 and 30-year-old Liam Hemsworth in 2013. She was also linked to 36-year-old Calvin Harris in 2016, and 26-year-old Maluma in 2017.

ET spoke with Gonzalez back in 2018, when she talked about still being nervous about her skyrocketing career.

"I had a conversation with my mom," she recalled. "Two days ago, she was with me on the set of Hobbs & Shaw. I sat down with her and I looked at her and I said, 'I am scared.' And she said, 'What do you mean?' I was like, 'I'm just scared this is going to be the end?' I'm still a woman. I'm still insecure and I fear when you're like, 'This is too good to be true!' I'm so determined and I always want to do the best job that I can. I'm such a perfectionist that if I'm not, then I feel like people are going to be disappointed in me."

She also talked about breaking Latina stereotypes in Hollywood.

"All I care is representing Latina women in a way where they feel proud. So, that is daunting too," she said. "But that's the beauty of having a beautiful family. She looked at me and said, 'All that matters, babe, is to be a good person. Continue to be the loving, thoughtful girl that you are and that will bring things to your life.'"

