Timothee Chalamet Is the King of the Red Carpet in Sequined Hoodie

Sequined hoodie for the red carpet? Groundbreaking.

Timothee Chalamet once again proved he's the king of red carpet fashion as he ditched the suit for a custom midnight blue Louis Vuitton hoodie embroidered with sequins and Swarovski crystals for the premiere of his film, The King, in London on Thursday night.

The unexpected sparkly hoodie turned a premiere's usual formal dress code on its head. He paired the elevated casual wear with black pants and lace-up patent leather boots.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Chalamet was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Joel Edgerton, who rocked a gray shirt, tie and suit. The 23-year-old heartthrob has been slaying the red carpet for his new Netflix movie in fashion-forward ensembles. Last month, he wowed in a sheeny satin-silk gray draped top and belted pantsuit by Haider Ackermann at the Venice Film Festival.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lily-Rose Depp, the Call Me by Your Name actor's rumored-to-be girlfriend and co-star in The King, posed separately at the London premiere. The 20-year-old model and actress was stunning in a ruffled black-and-white Chanel gown. She glammed up the look with graphic eyeliner, a low updo and diamond drop earrings.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Depp recently spoke with ET's Lauren Zima, sharing how "exciting" it was to work with Chalamet.

"It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested,” she told Zima at a press day for the film, which will drop on Netflix on Nov. 1. “It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better."

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Timothée Chalamet Isn't Stressing Over the Paparazzi (Exclusive)

Timothee Chalamet and 'The King' Cast on the Movie's Meme-able Haircuts (Exclusive)

Why Lily-Rose Depp Found Working With 'The King' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet 'Nerve-Wracking' (Exclusive)

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Have Passionate Makeout Session on a Yacht and the Internet Goes Wild