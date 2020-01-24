Brace yourselves, To All the Boys fans, a breakup between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky is coming.

Netflix's anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit rom-com, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, picks back up with Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) no longer pretending to be a couple. As Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter -- her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine's Day -- she finds herself leaning on her family and close friends. But when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) responds to her old love letter and suddenly comes into the picture, everything starts to unravel.

Readers of the second book are well aware that Lara Jean and Peter -- spoiler alert! -- do break up at one point, and Fisher confirmed that the couple hits a major relationship snag during a climactic moment in the movie. "If you read the book, you would know that there are some challenges and John Ambrose, unfortunately, suffers from that," Fisher, 25, told ET's Katie Krause during ET's exclusive visit to the Vancouver set of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in May.

When it becomes apparent that Lara Jean and her old Model UN pal, John Ambrose, are mutually attracted to each other, the leading lady decides to explore what that means -- all on the heels of a brief breakup with Peter, of course. Fisher detailed Lara Jean and John Ambrose's swoon-worthy moment in the movie, a scene from Jenny Han's book Condor put on her personal wish list last year ("That moment when John Ambrose and her are in the snow playing. When I read that, it was romantic to me," she told ET).

"There is this really sweet scene that happens near the end of the film where Lara Jean and John Ambrose have thrown this ball... at this retirement facility and they've thrown this ball for all the residents. They have this typical annual garden party that's super tired and fluorescently lit, like no, we're going to make this great," Fisher said. "Lara Jean recognizes that she has feelings for John Ambrose... [and] she has to explore them a little bit. John Ambrose, for a lack of a better term, lives his best life in a 10-minute span. Dances with Lara Jean for the first time and walks outside and it's snowing, which is insane. This is fate. This is dreamy. This is beautiful. Then one thing leads to another and they finally kiss and you wonder what's going to happen."

"Lara Jean recognizes what that is for her and that her feelings are what they are but she needs to work things out with Peter, which is tough," he added. "It's challenging. I think that all of these very human nature, very instinctive things that we deal with and that we think about all the time -- to be able to see this unfold in front of you in real time is heartbreaking and also really beautiful and she handles that really well. Lana as an actor handles this thing beautifully. I think people are going to be happy."

Condor called the momentous scene "magical" and "beautiful." "I've never worked in the snow I don't think, so that was my first time. It felt like a dream. It's a fairy tale and I think that's part of what John Ambrose provides," she told ET. "Lara Jean lives in her head and she loves fantasy and there are so many moments in this movie where she gets that with John Ambrose."

But if it's Team John Ambrose fans are going all in on, get those tissues ready. As Fisher warned for those John Ambrose stans out there, there may be a tear or two: "If you love John Ambrose, then yeah, probably..."

Fisher himself is a massive supporter of the Lara Jean and Peter 'ship and he made that very clear in ET's sit-down, expressing his undying devotion for To All the Boys I've Loved Before's beloved central couple.

"Ugh, I love Peter and Lara Jean together! Are you kidding me? This is the way I like to put it. Everybody needs a string to their kite, right? One person is a kite, kind of all over the place and fun and the life of the party, and then there's the string," the former Dancing With the Stars winner said. "I personally think that John Ambrose is a string and needs a kite. I think that Lara Jean is a string and needs a kite. Whether or not these two strings might actually come together in their life and become something more beautiful than what they could work out as teenagers, then that's kind of up to the fans to decide."

"I think if those two strings come together later in life and become something more beautiful that maybe wouldn't have worked out when they were teenagers then that is a beautiful thing. That's very much like my story with Ellie," Fisher said, referring to his fiancee. "Like, I don't know that our relationship would have worked out if we dated when we were teenagers. Maybe that would have been a fun fling and then we moved on and keep dating other people but we ended up together grown and settled in our lives. That's what's made it so beautiful and balanced and real. Whether or not Peter and Lara Jean end up together and figure things out... that's great and wonderful if they do. But I think that, for the sake of the story and the excitement of the films, Lara Jean and Peter need to be together."

Fisher shared his own take on how he saw things playing out in the romance department with Lara Jean past the To All the Boys trilogy -- and he doesn't believe the heroine ends up with Peter.

"As a fan of the books, I think that Lara Jean and John Ambrose end up together. I personally do," he revealed, adding that he and Han discussed their future at length. "They get married, they have kids, they have a family. I think that that's what it is. Start it off as puppy love, never really explore it until out in the snow for 10 minutes and then... they both move on. I think they end up together."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

