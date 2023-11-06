Check off your holiday shopping list at Sephora's Savings Event before the sale ends tonight.
There are already so many Black Friday sales popping up wherever you look, especially for beauty lovers. However, today's the final day to shop the Sephora Savings Event. For just a few more hours, Sephora is offering markdowns up to 20% off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE at checkout.
Shop the Sephora Savings Event
Until midnight tonight, Rouge-level Insiders (those who have spent $1,000 or more in the past year) get 20% off their Sephora purchases. VIB members (spending upward of $350 in a year) get 15% off and every other Beauty Insider can save 10% on their product selects. If you are not a Beauty Insider, it's totally free to sign up. Plus, the Sephora Collection is 30% off for everyone.
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday skin care essentials, or want to save on luxury holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Savings Event has you covered. The Sephora sale has a number of limited-edition skincare sets and makeup bundles available to shop for less that make excellent presents.
With prices starting at just $5, don't miss the chance to save on Dyson hair tools and bestsellers from Laneige, Color Wow, Shark, ILIA, Glossier and so much more. Ahead, ET Editors have hand-selected the best products to buy during the Sephora Savings Event before it's too late.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy-looking flush — now available in new shades.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer
This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Save on ILIA's award-winning tinted serum with light, dewy coverage, mineral SPF, and potent levels of skincare ingredients.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
If you've been looking for a product to minimize your pores and reduce fine lines, try Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, which combats redness, wrinkles, aging, enlarged pores and blackheads.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long
For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the Dyson Airwrap with a range of attachments is engineered for multiple hair types and styles.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Achieve an at-home blowout easily with Dyson's top-rated Supersonic Hair Dryer offers fast drying with no extreme heat.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
The TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.
Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade
The cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow conditions and grooms brows while providing a natural-looking tint.
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream
Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream by Lancôme is a silky, anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes.
NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device
If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set
A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set.
Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit
If your holiday plans involve a lot of parties, you'll need this kit to restore your skin with Drunk Elephant's full-size Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream, T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum and more.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
This award-winning foundation gives skin a luminous, natural finish without causing breakouts, thanks to its oil-free formula.
RELATED CONTENT: