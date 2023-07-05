Tom Brady is celebrating his mom with a touching tribute on her 78th birthday -- with a little help from his kiddos.

The NFL legend took to Instagram on the Fourth of July and hailed Galynn Patricia Brady as "the BEST MOM in the world." In the first of five photos, Galynn looks happy as ever at what appears to be a Little League baseball game. She looks sporty in a snapback hat, and stylish too with a black leather jacket.

The next photo shows Tom and Tom Brady Sr. planting a kiss on her head. But the adorable photos conclude with three pics showing grandma spending time with Tom's three kids -- Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

"Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world," wrote Tom in his caption to his mom, who was a permanent fixture at his games throughout a storied college and pro football career. "It’s so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life! ❤️❤️❤️."

Tom's good bud, David Beckham, also honored Galynn with a sweet comment that read, "Amazing Mom ❤️ @tombrady."

Tom's been doing a lot of celebrating lately. He was among the star-studded list of celebs who on Monday hit up Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin and Hailey Bieber and more attended the annual shindig.

Tom cracked that he was in need of "ALOT of electrolytes" after the event.

Just last week, ET was exclusively with Tom in Miami, where he touched on prioritizing his family. He and Gisele Bündchen, who announced their divorce in October, share Benjamin and Vivian. He shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"I always love my time with my kids, and my family is my number one priority," he said. "So, I think, for all of us, showing them different experiences and going on trips and vacations and family stuff is great, and then seeing them in school and achieve and overcome obstacles is really fun too. We've all got these amazing journeys and we're going to make the best of them."

