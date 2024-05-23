Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted holding hands after the debut of his play, Romeo & Juliet, in London on Thursday night.

The actor and actress, both 27, were seen smiling from ear to ear and wearing all black as they exited The Duke of York's Theatre after a successful opening night for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. Holland portrays one of the two titular characters in the re-envisioned take on a Shakespeare classic; Bad Education actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers stars opposite Holland as Juliet.

While the Cherry lead may have been all business on stage, he was ultimately greeted with a standing ovation at the end of the play. Photos of Holland and Zendaya leaving the venue suggest that he is far from a method actor as he could not look more overjoyed by Zendaya's presence.

In photos from after the show, Holland could be seen waving ecstatically to a small horde of fans positioned outside waiting to catch a glimpse of the 2017 BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient. For his apparel, Holland sported a Prada crewneck and black slacks, while Zendaya wore a Vivienne Westwood black gown.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York's Theatre after 'Romeo and Juliet' opening night on May 23, 2024 in London, England - Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York's Theatre after 'Romeo and Juliet' opening night on May 23, 2024 in London, England - Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Tom Holland waves to fans outside of The Duke of York's theater after opening night for 'Romeo & Juliet' - Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The moment of solitude for the actor came after his girlfriend climbed into their getaway car, leaving him briefly on the street to soak up the moment with fans. In one adorable video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Holland could be seen thanking the crowd as Zendaya waited in their van.

"Thank you so much," Holland yells out to those standing idly behind barricades. "Thank you, guys. Thanks for coming."

The sweet video also showed Zendaya whipping out a camera from inside the car and snapping a picture of a star-struck and emotional Holland. The couple, who met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man Homecoming, began their relationship back in 2021.

Earlier in the night, Holland and Amewudah-Rivers hugged on stage after the press night of the show concluded and the audience -- which also included Loki actor Tom Hiddleston with his fiancée, The Marvels actress Zawe Ashton -- could be seen and heard raucously expressing their approval of the play and the actors' performances.

Hours after the lights inside the theater had gone out, Holland and his co-stars quickly amassed praise online from audience members and reviewers who gave the monochromatic iteration four or five stars and heralded the incredible performances.

"Holland's rite of passage in Shakespeare's swooniest tragedy doesn't disappoint," The Telegraph's review reads, assigning the show five out of five stars.

The Romeo & Juliet cast also includes Freema Agyeman (nurse), Michael Balogun (friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Count Paris) and Ray Sesay (Tybalt). Shortly after the initial cast announcement, Amewudah-Rivers was bombarded with "deplorable racial abuse" over her role.

"Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. THIS MUST STOP," a statement made by director Jamie Lloyd in April read. "We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment."

While this time it was Zendaya's turn to support her beau, he certainly reciprocated on her back-to-back press tours for March's Dune: Part 2 and April's Challengers, both of which have catapulted the actress' career and thrown her name into the 2025 Academy Award discussion.

Just last month, Zendaya spoke with ET at the Los Angeles premiere of the Luca Guadagnino film and shared that she considers herself one lucky gal to have the love and encouragement of Holland -- her Spider-Man co-star -- in her life.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

