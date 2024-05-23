Zendaya is supporting her leading man, Tom Holland.

A video of Zendaya, 27, arriving at Holland's Romeo & Juliet opening night performance has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). The new vision of Shakespeare's tale is directed by Jamie Lloyd and stars Holland, 27, as Romeo and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

In the clip, Zendaya stuns in a sparkling, Vivienne Westwood black gown with her blonde hair in a bun as she quietly enters London's Duke of York's Theatre to cheer on her boyfriend.

After the show ended, Holland and Amewudah-Rivers embraced on stage before bowing to a standing ovation and applause from the audience, as seen in another video on X. Zendaya was likely clapping the loudest.

Holland and Zendaya were then seen leaving together holding hands.

Also in attendance was actor Tom Hiddleston with his fiance, Zawe Ashton.

The Romeo & Juliet cast also includes Freema Agyeman (nurse), Michael Balogun (friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Count Paris) and Ray Sesay (Tybalt). Shortly after the initial cast announcement, Amewudah-Rivers was bombarded with "deplorable racial abuse" over her role.

"Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. THIS MUST STOP," a statement made by Lloyd in April read. "We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment."

The statement continued, "We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place, in our industry or in our wider communities."

Holland and Zendaya are constantly supporting each other's projects. Holland is especially famous for supporting the actress in all her ventures. His Instagram has practically become a Zendaya fan page. From promoting her latest movie, Challengers, to showcasing her Met Gala red carpet looks, Holland has proved he's Zendaya's No. 1 supporter.

Zendaya spoke to ET in April during the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers about what it feels like having Holland's support.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

Romeo & Juliet runs for 12 weeks only.

RELATED CONTENT: