Tom Holland Reveals He's Been Sober for Over a Year

Tom Holland is opening up about being sober.

The Spiderman: No Way Home star says his most recent project -- Apple TV+'s show The Crowded Room -- helped him to recognize his own "triggers."

"Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life," Holland tells Entertainment Weekly.

In the show, Holland plays Danny Sullivan -- a young man who accidentally lands himself in trouble after being arrested for a crime he did not commit.

The 26-year-old actor says he spoke to psychiatrists to help him better understand his character

"I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action movie thing," he notes. "But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it tool a long time for me to recover afterward, to sort of get back to reality."

After nine months of filming, Holland realized he needed to disconnect from his character for the sake of his mental health.

"I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head, because I need to get rid of this character,'" he shares. "And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before."

Holland wants viewers after seeing The Crowded Room to "have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues" following his experience.

"I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive," he says.

Although Holland didn’t specify what substance he is abstaining from, he previously discussed wanting to take a break from alcohol during an April 2020 virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When asked if he was having issues with his roommates amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Holland replied, "Not really ‘cause we’re drunk all the time."

He continued, "I actually said this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week, I was going to have a week off. And then literally Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin."

Last year, Holland announced he was taking a healthy step back from social media. The actor was candid about his reason for his upcoming break from Twitter and Instagram.

"Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org . Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work," he wrote. "Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive," he added.

Holland signed off, "Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health ❤️."

The Uncharted star elaborated on his choice to break from social media in a personal video posted alongside the caption.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the actor said in the video. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Holland said that his brief return to Instagram was used to "shed a light" on a charity that he sponsors, Stem 4. Stem 4 is a mental health education tool, that through the use of apps and other services helps users foster healthier habits and tools for improving their mental health.

"The Brothers Trust is supporting this charity because we think it’s a fantastic cause. There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier," he wrote.

Holland ended his message by encouraging his followers to donate to the trust and check in with their mental health, and his message was met with the support from his famous friends.

"Love you man ❤️," Justin Bieber wrote. "Good man x," photographer Greg Williams also commented.

Prior to his latest message, Holland hadn't posted to Instagram since July 1. At the time, he shared a photo of himself showing off his latest Brothers Trust T-shirts. During his time on social media, Holland used his accounts to promote his latest films and fashion campaign. The actor also used it to give his girlfriend, Zendaya, special shout-outs.

