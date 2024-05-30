News

Tom Holland's Haircut Has Fans in a Tizzy -- See Their Reactions to His New Look

Tom Holland
Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images
By Ashlyn Robinette
Published: 9:54 AM PDT, May 30, 2024

Tom Holland debuts a short haircut for his lead role as Romeo in a new stage adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet.'

Zendaya, we get it. Tom Holland's new haircut has fans going wild.

For his lead role in the stage version of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, the Cherry actor chopped his hair in a Caesar cut – and fans are loving it.

The new vision of Shakespeare's tale is directed by Jamie Lloyd and stars Holland, 27, as Romeo and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet. For the play's opening night performance on May 23 at London's Duke of York's Theatre, Zendaya, 27, was the one leaving audiences stunned when she supported her boyfriend in style. But now it's all heart eyes on Holland.

Fans are in a frenzy on social media over his new  'do.

"The haircut is doing WONDERS, he's actually kinda hot," one fan wrote.

"Okay, but Tom Holland's new haircut has me in a chokehold," another commenter admitted.

People who originally didn't find Holland attractive are now adding him to their celebrity crushes list.

Tom Holland seen leaving Duke of York's Theatre following his 'Romeo & Juliet' performance on May 24 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

"This haircut……….something shifted," someone commented.

"Tom Holland gets a footballer haircut and suddenly I see the vision," another person penned.

With Holland rocking his new short hair, we can't blame Zendaya for displaying some rare PDA after his show. She's one lucky gal!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York's Theatre after 'Romeo and Juliet' opening night on May 23 in London, England. - Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The Romeo & Juliet cast also includes Freema Agyeman (nurse), Michael Balogun (friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Count Paris) and Ray Sesay (Tybalt).

Romeo & Juliet runs for 12 weeks only.

