Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is ready to get punished. Fox unveiled the full cast list for season 2 of its intense reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and it includes a banged-up Sandoval.

In the first teaser for the new season, Sandoval is seen with a bloody nose, saying, "I want to get punished."

This quote comes after Sandoval became somewhat of a reality show villain after he and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship in March after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had been cheating on Madix with their co-star, Rachel Leviss.

Sandoval isn't the only familiar face on this season of Special Forces. He will be joined by actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, and Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

In season 2 of Special Forces, the recruits will take on the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. The celebrities will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These stars will quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" -- and no glam.

The cast will compete under the watchful eyes of directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Jovon "Q" Quarles, all former special-forces operatives.

The first season of Fox’s Special Forces was won by The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.

