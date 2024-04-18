Tom Selleck recognizes that it's a little ironic to admit that he has "a hard time writing things down" while promoting his upcoming memoir, but that's part of his explanation for staying away from technology.

In a new interview with People, the Blue Bloods star revealed that he's never sent a text message or email.

"Occasionally I've looked up my name," he clarified. "That started really with the book, but I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody."

These days, Selleck shared, his wife of 36 years, Jillie, will also send texts on his behalf.

"I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise," Selleck said. "But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book."

Selleck's memoir, You Never Know, reflects on his decades-long career -- from early days in small films and advertising projects to his breakout role in Magnum P.I. and his infamous supporting role on Friends -- which the actor refers to as almost "accidental."

"I don't have the hooks that a lot of people do," Selleck admitted, sharing that he didn't always have a passion for acting but just wanted steady work. "I didn't rehabilitate myself or have this tragic life. I had my own share of certainly ups and downs, but I've been very fortunate."

That's not to say that it was always smooth sailing, however.

"If you're going to get in the acting business, you better get an appetite for it," he added. "I tried to communicate that [in the book]...Because it was kind of a long road."

These days, Selleck is preparing to say farewell to his latest series, family police procedural Blue Bloods, whose fourteenth and final season is set to premiere this fall. ET spoke with the actor and his co-star Donnie Wahlberg ahead of the season 13 premiere in 2022, and they admitted that they were somewhat shocked at the show's epic run.

"I've always thought the show had enormous potential, because there's police work but it was a character-driven show," Selleck shared at the time. "I think my experience on Magnum was the same thing -- being character-driven, the story could keep evolving and change when people get older, and all those things add to your ability to tell stories. We're not out of ideas yet."

Tom Selleck on 'Blue Bloods.' - CBS Media Ventures

"It takes a lot of luck to get to this point," Wahlberg agreed. "For anyone who’s trying to have a career in acting or show business, you need luck. You need an audience that cares about your show or whatever it is you're doing and you need a great team. There’s so many elements that go into it but when we started I would say I thought it would be around for a little while, I couldn’t imagine 13 years... But it’s like a train now. It just won't stop rolling."

"It's a miracle, it's amazing and we're blessed and grateful," he added.

Selleck's upcoming book, You Never Know: A Memoir, is out May 7.

