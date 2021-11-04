Tommy Lee and Pal John Travolta Swap Cookie Recipes
Inside Mötley Crüe Member Tommy Lee’s Calabasas Home Recording S…
Melanie C Shares Details on 8th Studio Album After ‘DWTS’ Exit (…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Jessie James Decker Gives a Closet Tour in Her Nashville Home (E…
Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards on Reuniting in ‘Halloween Ki…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
Selena Gomez Gets Flirty With Chef in 'Selena + Chef' Season 3 T…
Anthony Anderson and Mom Doris Preview ‘House Haunters’ Series (…
Watch Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Discuss Having Kids
Adele Recalls Her Private Talk With Beyonce After 2017 GRAMMYs
Kate McKinnon Transforms Into Carole Baskin For ‘Joe Exotic’ Ser…
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
We're officially nominating Tommy Lee and John Travolta for the next season of The Great British Bake Off after seeing this exchange between the longtime friends. Lee took to TikTok to reveal that the Grease actor had texted him asking him for his famous peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Lee not only sent it to him, but soon after, Travolta was in the kitchen baking, sending photos and videos of his delicious creations to the 59-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker, nicknaming himself, "Johnny Crocker."
"Ok, who would've thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights making brownies and cookies, with fresh lemonade," Travolta tells the camera through a mouthful of sweets. "Tommy Lee and JT, can't beat 'em."
"Oh my god, buddy, my wife and I were just saying the exact same thing! I'm like, 'Who's sitting around on a Wednesday night?' I go, 'Could you imagine if people knew, like, Tommy and John are baking?' What happened?" Lee said in a video reply included in the TikTok.
@tommylee
What happened?! 🤷🏻♂️♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music
This isn't the first time Lee has talked about his friendship with the 67-year-old actor. Lee spoke to ET in Oct. 2020, where he shared that he had been spending his time during the COVID-19 pandemic at home and "going out to dinners or being social" with his close friends like Travolta and his family.
Last year, Travolta shared a photo from an outing he had with Lee and his family, in celebration of his wife Brittany Furlan's birthday.
Lee also opened up about connecting with Travolta after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston.
"I just talked to him, he's back in town here. He's doing really well," Lee said of how Travolta was doing at the time. "He has a great team of people around him, his kids are doing wonderful. He's doing everything to make them comfortable and I think, just personally knowing that it's been happening or coming up, I’m sure it doesn't ease the pain at all of…having something slowly come that you can kind of start to prepare for."
"He's in good spirits. What a lovely man," he added. "He's probably the sweetest man I think I've ever met, honestly."
For more on the pair, check out the articles below.
RELATED CONTENT
John Travolta and His Daughter Hang Out With Tommy Lee's Family
Tommy Lee Gets Candid on His Sobriety and New Music (Exclusive)
John Travolta Posts Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston
Related Gallery