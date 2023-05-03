Wedding bells are ringing for Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan! The couple shared news of their engagement on Tuesday via social media, with the Too Hot to Handle star flashing a stunning diamond ring from her TikTok star beau.

"WE'RE ENGAGED a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" Farago wrote on Instagram, posting a carousel of images from the night of the proposal. She followed up the announcement with a series of pics and videos on her Instagram Story, along with a video of her elaborately detailed ring on TikTok.

Farago also revealed that she had gifted a matching pair of rings to Sullivan and his daughter, Arlo, featuring a black stone and chunky band.

Prior to Sullivan, Farago was briefly engaged to her Too Hot to Handleco-star, Harry Jowsey. The latter infamously proposed over Zoom with a Ring Pop during the show's season 1 reunion in 2020, though they eventually split. Farago went on to film Netflix's Perfect Match and settled down with Sullivan shortly after that show wrapped.

Farago recently opened up to Variety about how Sullivan had been receiving death threats on social media because he is openly transgender.

"My boyfriend is trans, and he gets death threats on his posts," she said in February. "And he's just a nice, normal dad. He's so sweet. To have these aspects of public hate from that just proves that the more representation we have, the more positive it will be because people will see that we're just normal people."

