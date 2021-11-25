Shopping

Tory Burch Black Friday Deals -- New Markdowns on Handbags, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
The Tory Burch Holiday Event sale is here and the deals are good. The luxury brand has released amazing deals ahead of Black Friday 2021, so shoppers don't need to wait until post-Thanksgiving to save big on the designer's stylish items. Tory Burch bags, accessories and clothes are always a hit among our readers, thanks to the brand's combination of modern trends and a classic, timeless aesthetic. 

To help you save big on the most fashionable finds, ET has perused the Tory Burch Holiday Event sale to gather the best new markdowns you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one.

Through the holiday sales event, shoppers can take 30% off select items over $250 with the code THANKS, plus they can save 50% on sale styles -- including a variety of handbag styles, like satchels, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, totes, backpacks and more. (Discounts added in cart.) Plus, so many boots, sweaters and outerwear -- perfect for winter dressing. Best of all, shoppers can anticipate new markdowns through the Tory Burch Holiday Event all throughout the week of Black Friday.

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is also filled with awesome gift ideas for the fashion lover. The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones. 

The Tory Burch Holiday Event is the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping. You can also check out other chic, early Black Friday deals we love from Tory Burch below, along with our top gift picks from the luxury designer's holiday gift guide. 

Ella Mesh Market Tote Bag
Tory Burch Ella Mesh Market Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Mesh Market Tote Bag
What will you carry in your vibrant Ella Mesh Market Tote Bag? Whatever it is, it will be riding in style. 
$298$125
McGraw Shearling Camera Bag
Tory Burch McGraw Shearling Camera Bag
Tory Burch
McGraw Shearling Camera Bag
It's all about cozy, and that goes for our accessories, too! The soft shearling detail take this bag to an even softer level. 
$548$384
Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Printed Tote Bag
$228$160
Kira Quilted Small Satchel
Tory Burch Kira Quilted Small Satchel
Tory Burch Kira
Kira Quilted Small Satchel
The quilted look is all the way in, and this little bag does it well. 
$598$419
Walker Satchel
Tory Burch Walker Satchel
Tory Burch
Walker Satchel
Carry it all in this stylish satchel. 
$428$300
Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Keep it compact and cute with this lightweight Kira Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch.
$358$250
Jersey Striped Dress
Jersey Striped Dress
Tory Burch
Jersey Striped Dress
This effortless style boasts so much versatility and can easily be worn between seasons.
$348$244
Polo Sweater Dress
Tory Burch Polo Sweater Dress
Tory Burch
Polo Sweater Dress
Sizes are limited for this sleek, versatile sweater dress that can be dressed up or down.
$598$419
Color-Block Madeline Cardigan
Color-Block Madeline Cardigan
Tory Burch
Color-Block Madeline Cardigan
Cozy up in this classic camel and pine cone-colored knit from Tory Burch.
$248$174
Tory Sneaker
Tory Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Sneaker
Kick up your winter shoe game with this preppy Tory Sneaker style -- perfect to gift or to keep.
$228$160
Kira Phone Ring
Tory Burch Kira Phone ring
Tory Burch
Kira Phone Ring
Stop dropping your phone! Well, you might still drop it (hey, it happens!) but when you do hold on, you'll hold on with flair thanks to this classic accessory. 
$48$34
Robinson Card Case
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
Tory Burch
Robinson Card Case
Slim, simple, slick. This card case is all that and more. 
$68$48
Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Tory Burch
Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Cashmere is a winter wardrobe staple -- and this hazel green-colored number provides such a fun refresh to any ensemble.
$498$349
Striped Logo T-Shirt
Striped Logo T-Shirt
Tory Burch
Striped Logo T-Shirt
Keep it classic and cool in this effortless logo t-shirt from Tory Burch.
$128$55
Tiny Miller Thong Sandal
Tiny Miller Thong Sandal
Tory Burch
Tiny Miller Thong Sandal
Stock up on summer-friendly sandal styles now, like these chic Tiny Miller Thong Sandals -- a top-rated Tory Burch style.
$228$111
T-Hardware Riding Boot
T-Hardware Riding Boot
Tory Burch
T-Hardware Riding Boot
You can't go wrong with a classically black pair of equestrian riding boots.
$528$370
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Embrace the cooler colors of fall and winter with this pretty and practical daphne-colored tote.
$298$209

Tory Burch is helping holiday shoppers with their holiday gift guide: a curated selection of bags, sweaters, accessories and other items that make amazing gifts for your loved ones or yourself! 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Holiday Gift Guide

T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
This monogrammed shoulder bag adds a structured, boxy and elegant touch to any winter uniform.
$548
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Stay cozy through the holiday season and beyond with this charming cashmere sweater.
$498
Miller Shoulder Bag
Miller Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Miller Shoulder Bag
Embrace the colors of the season with this festive shoulder bag style.
$498$349
Eleanor Small Bag
Eleanor Small Bag
Tory Burch
Eleanor Small Bag
This delicate, best-selling bag is shaped in a soft Italian leather make for extra comfort.
$598
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Jewelled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Jeweled Miller Sandal
The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style.
$298
Good Luck Trainer
Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
Good Luck Trainer
Stylize your workout wardrobe game with these classic, logo embellished trainers from Tory Burch.
$278
T Monogram Headband
T Monogram Headband
Tory Burch
T Monogram Headband
Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch.
$148
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Tory Burch
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Slip into something a little more comfortable with these fluffy and plush shearling slides.
$298
Fleece Zip Fest
Fleece Zip Fest
Tory Burch
Fleece Zip Fest
Meet your new favorite winter wardrobe companion.
$298
T Monogram Gloves
T Monogram Gloves
Tory Burch
T Monogram Gloves
These gloves are a lesson in how to stay warm and chic all winter long.
$298
Kira Stud Earring
Kira Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Kira Stud Earring
Perfectly accessorize any outfit with these classic, best-selling logo studs.
$78
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
Tory Burch
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
Everyone needs a classic baguette style in their closet -- and this black Tory Burch design is so effortlessly chic.
$498
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
Tory Burch
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
This delicate and floral fragrance features sweet notes of peony.
$130

Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.

Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
This best-selling Tory Burch mini bag is made of a refined pebbled leather.
$248
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Kick up your boot game this holiday season with these sleek and structured lug sole boots from Tory Burch.
$458
Color-Block Track Jacket
Color-Block Track Jacket
Tory Burch
Color-Block Track Jacket
Cozy up in a fresh, color-block track jacket this season.
$198

