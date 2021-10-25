Shopping

Tory Burch Black Friday Sale 2021: Here's Everything We Know So Far

By ETonline Staff
Tory Burch

Black Friday 2021 will be here before we know it, and we're starting to gear up to save on the biggest fashion brands this holiday season. One of the brands we're always excited about every year is Tory Burch. The designer brand is a hit among our readers, thanks to Tory Burch's chic bags, accessories and clothes that combine trends and timeless style. 

Last year, the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale offered deep discounts sitewide up to 60% off, so we're only expecting this year's Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale to be as good or even better! The Tory Burch Black Friday shopping event will be the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping

When is the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale? 
The brand has yet to release the exact dates and details. Based on what happened at last year's Black Friday event, we're expecting the Tory Burch deals to start a few days ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and, Black Friday, Nov. 26, along with a new set of online deals to start on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. 

What will the Black Friday deals be?
We're still waiting on the exact deals and numbers. Looking at last year's Black Friday deals, we're predicting there will be hundreds of new sale styles and a specific percentage off on full-price items. In the meantime, the Tory Burch website has a ton of awesome deals on handbags, jewelry and dresses worth shopping right now. To help you score the chicest finds, ET has scoured the current Tory Burch Sale to narrow it down to the best deals. Check them out below! 

Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is perfect for daytime carrying. 
$428$299
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
A favorite among fashion editors, the timeless Lee Radziwill crossbody bag is on sale. 
$598$269
Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel
Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel
Hurry! There's only a few left of this gorgeous chevron quilted top-handle bag. 
$498$349
Striped Satin Drawstring Dress
Striped Satin Drawstring Dress
Tory Burch
Striped Satin Drawstring Dress
A satin blouson-style satin midi dress from the fall/winter 2020 runway collection. 
$598$229
Smocked Sundress
Smocked Sundress
Tory Burch
Smocked Sundress
If you're heading to a warm destination for the holidays, definitely add this boho printed smocked dress. 
$448$199
Stripe Midi Dress
Stripe Midi Dress
Tory Burch
Stripe Midi Dress
This billowy striped dress comes with a belt. 
$398$299
Miller Enamel Stud Earring
Miller Enamel Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Miller Enamel Stud Earring
Grab this great deal on Tory Burch enamel stud earrings before the pair sells out. 
$88$59
Roxanne Double-Drop Earring
Roxanne Double-Drop Earring
Tory Burch
Roxanne Double-Drop Earring
When you want your outfit to look a little more special, just throw on these statement drop earrings. 
$198$119
Kira Printed Enameled Bracelet
Kira Printed Enameled Bracelet
Tory Burch
Kira Printed Enameled Bracelet
You'll never want to take off this classic enamel cuff bracelet. 
$148$99

