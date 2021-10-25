Tory Burch Black Friday Sale 2021: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Black Friday 2021 will be here before we know it, and we're starting to gear up to save on the biggest fashion brands this holiday season. One of the brands we're always excited about every year is Tory Burch. The designer brand is a hit among our readers, thanks to Tory Burch's chic bags, accessories and clothes that combine trends and timeless style.

Last year, the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale offered deep discounts sitewide up to 60% off, so we're only expecting this year's Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale to be as good or even better! The Tory Burch Black Friday shopping event will be the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping.

When is the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale?

The brand has yet to release the exact dates and details. Based on what happened at last year's Black Friday event, we're expecting the Tory Burch deals to start a few days ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and, Black Friday, Nov. 26, along with a new set of online deals to start on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

What will the Black Friday deals be?

We're still waiting on the exact deals and numbers. Looking at last year's Black Friday deals, we're predicting there will be hundreds of new sale styles and a specific percentage off on full-price items. In the meantime, the Tory Burch website has a ton of awesome deals on handbags, jewelry and dresses worth shopping right now. To help you score the chicest finds, ET has scoured the current Tory Burch Sale to narrow it down to the best deals. Check them out below!

Smocked Sundress Tory Burch Smocked Sundress If you're heading to a warm destination for the holidays, definitely add this boho printed smocked dress. $448 $199 Buy Now

