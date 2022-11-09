Shopping

Tory Burch Just Put Over 300 New Styles On Sale Ahead of Black Friday: Shop The Best Designer Deals

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Time to make some room in your closet — Tory Burch has just added over 300 new deals across their site, including their signature bags and high-quality clothing. If you're wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, now's the time to take advantage of these early Black Friday fashion deals. And if you haven't yet started on your holiday shopping, the new Tory Burch markdowns work as cherished gifts and stocking stuffers for those on your list. 

Savvy shoppers can save on Tory Burch handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, coats, dresses and more. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, selecting holiday presents for your friends, or eyeing a cozy cardigan to wear this fall, Tory Burch has marked down what you're wanting (and what you didn't know you wanted). From oversized sunglasses to leather Apple Watch bands, there are plenty of luxury gifts on sale you'll want for yourself and everyone on your list.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Classic cardigans, long-sleeved dresses, and knitted pull-over sweaters are just a few of the designer pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Rather than making you scroll through all 300 items to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out ET's favorite finds that have just been added to the Tory Burch sale. 

T Monogram Band for Apple Watch
T Monogram Band for Apple Watch
Tory Burch
T Monogram Band for Apple Watch

Easily switch out your standard Apple Watch band with this gorgeous designer option. The yellow leather band features the well-known Tory Burch logo.

$115$69
Kira Square Sunglasses
Kira Square Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Kira Square Sunglasses

The sun can still be bright in winter, so you'll want these flattering square sunglasses nearby. They won't just look great on now, they're a great accessory to wear year round. 

$201$149
Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo
Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo
Tory Burch
Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo

One of Tory Burch's best sellers, this adorable polo sweater will definitely get compliments when you wear it.

$448$219
Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Buckle Boot

These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.

$648$249
Multi-Button Wool Cardigan
Multi-Button Wool Cardigan
Tory Burch
Multi-Button Wool Cardigan

It's your classic cardigan, but with a fun mix of eclectic buttons. Made from merino wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy.

$698$349
Flower Jersey Knit Polo Dress
Flower Jersey Knit Polo Dress
Tory Burch
Flower Jersey Knit Polo Dress

You'll be comfortable in this jersey-knit dress with flowy fabric. Pair a cardigan with this long-sleeved dress to prepare for extra cold days.

$698$279
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot
Tory Burch
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot

The chunky lug-sole is very on trend this year. This sleek footwear from Tory Burch comes in both a white (above) and all black version.

$428$289
Eleanor Loafer
Eleanor Loafer
Tory Burch
Eleanor Loafer

These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort. 

$298$199
Kira Chain Shoulder Bag
Kira Chain Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chain Shoulder Bag

Chic and luxurious, this leather crossbody bag looks small, but it's big enough to fit an iPad Pro.

$598$399
Poplin Wrap Shirtdress
Poplin Wrap Shirtdress
Tory Burch
Poplin Wrap Shirtdress

Cinching at the waist, this wrap shirtdress is flattering on a variety of bodies. Pair it with flats for a day at the office or tall boots for a night out. 

$798$319
Coated Trench
Coated Trench
Tory Burch
Coated Trench

Inspired by American Sportswear, this trench coat puts a glossy twist on the classic design. It’s made from a relaxed fit and an adjustable cuff to easily pair with a variety of outfits.

$1498$689
Robinson Color-Block Double-Strap Convertible
Robinson Color-Block Double-Strap Convertible
Tory Burch
Robinson Color-Block Double-Strap Convertible

Named after Tory’s parents and inspired by their love of travel, the new color-block convertible bag is designed for versatility made of the highest-quality scratch-resistant leather. 

$468$229
Straw Crochet Short-Brim Bucket Hat
Straw crochet short-brim bucket hat
Tory Burch
Straw Crochet Short-Brim Bucket Hat

The yellow and orange tones in this crocheted bucket hat make it the perfect accessory for autumn. It’s lightweight and breathable but still provides extra warmth for a crisp fall day.

$278$189
Fleming Pop Quilt Small Convertible Shoulder Bag
Fleming Pop Quilt Small Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Pop Quilt Small Convertible Shoulder Bag

The quilted pattern on this crossbody bag was expertly stitched into the leather with attention to detail. Since the braided chain is adjustable, you can also wear it off the shoulder.

$598$359
Tory the Toad Pouch
Tory the Toad Pouch
Tory Burch
Tory the Toad Pouch

Switch out your ordinary coin purse for this whimsical toad pouch with a functional mouth for storage. Made from soft leather and gold beads, people are sure to notice this one-of-a-kind piece.

$498$329
Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan
Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan
Tory Burch
Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan

As a lightweight cardigan, this garment works great as a transitional piece for fall to winter. Layer it with what you’re wearing in the morning or drape it over your shoulders when it starts warming up.

$498$199
McGraw Stripe Dragonfly
McGraw Stripe Dragonfly
Tory Burch
McGraw Stripe Dragonfly

With a spacious interior and hidden zipper compartments, this handbag can hold all your necessities. Made with linen, twill, and leather, it’s big enough to store an iPad Pro.

$598$449

