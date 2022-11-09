Time to make some room in your closet — Tory Burch has just added over 300 new deals across their site, including their signature bags and high-quality clothing. If you're wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, now's the time to take advantage of these early Black Friday fashion deals. And if you haven't yet started on your holiday shopping, the new Tory Burch markdowns work as cherished gifts and stocking stuffers for those on your list.

Savvy shoppers can save on Tory Burch handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, coats, dresses and more. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, selecting holiday presents for your friends, or eyeing a cozy cardigan to wear this fall, Tory Burch has marked down what you're wanting (and what you didn't know you wanted). From oversized sunglasses to leather Apple Watch bands, there are plenty of luxury gifts on sale you'll want for yourself and everyone on your list.

Classic cardigans, long-sleeved dresses, and knitted pull-over sweaters are just a few of the designer pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Rather than making you scroll through all 300 items to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out ET's favorite finds that have just been added to the Tory Burch sale.

Kira Square Sunglasses Tory Burch Kira Square Sunglasses The sun can still be bright in winter, so you'll want these flattering square sunglasses nearby. They won't just look great on now, they're a great accessory to wear year round. $201 $149 Buy Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot Tory Burch Banana Heel Buckle Boot These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look. $648 $249 Buy Now

Multi-Button Wool Cardigan Tory Burch Multi-Button Wool Cardigan It's your classic cardigan, but with a fun mix of eclectic buttons. Made from merino wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy. $698 $349 Buy Now

Eleanor Loafer Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort. $298 $199 Buy Now

Poplin Wrap Shirtdress Tory Burch Poplin Wrap Shirtdress Cinching at the waist, this wrap shirtdress is flattering on a variety of bodies. Pair it with flats for a day at the office or tall boots for a night out. $798 $319 Buy Now

Coated Trench Tory Burch Coated Trench Inspired by American Sportswear, this trench coat puts a glossy twist on the classic design. It’s made from a relaxed fit and an adjustable cuff to easily pair with a variety of outfits. $1498 $689 Buy Now

Tory the Toad Pouch Tory Burch Tory the Toad Pouch Switch out your ordinary coin purse for this whimsical toad pouch with a functional mouth for storage. Made from soft leather and gold beads, people are sure to notice this one-of-a-kind piece. $498 $329 Buy Now

Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan Tory Burch Sheer Picnic Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan As a lightweight cardigan, this garment works great as a transitional piece for fall to winter. Layer it with what you’re wearing in the morning or drape it over your shoulders when it starts warming up. $498 $199 Buy Now

McGraw Stripe Dragonfly Tory Burch McGraw Stripe Dragonfly With a spacious interior and hidden zipper compartments, this handbag can hold all your necessities. Made with linen, twill, and leather, it’s big enough to store an iPad Pro. $598 $449 Buy Now

