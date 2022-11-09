Tory Burch Just Put Over 300 New Styles On Sale Ahead of Black Friday: Shop The Best Designer Deals
Time to make some room in your closet — Tory Burch has just added over 300 new deals across their site, including their signature bags and high-quality clothing. If you're wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, now's the time to take advantage of these early Black Friday fashion deals. And if you haven't yet started on your holiday shopping, the new Tory Burch markdowns work as cherished gifts and stocking stuffers for those on your list.
Savvy shoppers can save on Tory Burch handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, coats, dresses and more. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, selecting holiday presents for your friends, or eyeing a cozy cardigan to wear this fall, Tory Burch has marked down what you're wanting (and what you didn't know you wanted). From oversized sunglasses to leather Apple Watch bands, there are plenty of luxury gifts on sale you'll want for yourself and everyone on your list.
Classic cardigans, long-sleeved dresses, and knitted pull-over sweaters are just a few of the designer pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Rather than making you scroll through all 300 items to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out ET's favorite finds that have just been added to the Tory Burch sale.
Easily switch out your standard Apple Watch band with this gorgeous designer option. The yellow leather band features the well-known Tory Burch logo.
The sun can still be bright in winter, so you'll want these flattering square sunglasses nearby. They won't just look great on now, they're a great accessory to wear year round.
One of Tory Burch's best sellers, this adorable polo sweater will definitely get compliments when you wear it.
These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.
It's your classic cardigan, but with a fun mix of eclectic buttons. Made from merino wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy.
You'll be comfortable in this jersey-knit dress with flowy fabric. Pair a cardigan with this long-sleeved dress to prepare for extra cold days.
The chunky lug-sole is very on trend this year. This sleek footwear from Tory Burch comes in both a white (above) and all black version.
These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort.
Chic and luxurious, this leather crossbody bag looks small, but it's big enough to fit an iPad Pro.
Cinching at the waist, this wrap shirtdress is flattering on a variety of bodies. Pair it with flats for a day at the office or tall boots for a night out.
Inspired by American Sportswear, this trench coat puts a glossy twist on the classic design. It’s made from a relaxed fit and an adjustable cuff to easily pair with a variety of outfits.
Named after Tory’s parents and inspired by their love of travel, the new color-block convertible bag is designed for versatility made of the highest-quality scratch-resistant leather.
The yellow and orange tones in this crocheted bucket hat make it the perfect accessory for autumn. It’s lightweight and breathable but still provides extra warmth for a crisp fall day.
The quilted pattern on this crossbody bag was expertly stitched into the leather with attention to detail. Since the braided chain is adjustable, you can also wear it off the shoulder.
Switch out your ordinary coin purse for this whimsical toad pouch with a functional mouth for storage. Made from soft leather and gold beads, people are sure to notice this one-of-a-kind piece.
As a lightweight cardigan, this garment works great as a transitional piece for fall to winter. Layer it with what you’re wearing in the morning or drape it over your shoulders when it starts warming up.
With a spacious interior and hidden zipper compartments, this handbag can hold all your necessities. Made with linen, twill, and leather, it’s big enough to store an iPad Pro.
