Time to make some room in your closet — Tory Burch has just added over 300 new deals across their site, including their signature bags and high-quality clothing. If you're wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, now's the time to take advantage of these Cyber Monday fashion deals. And if you haven't yet started on your holiday shopping, the new Tory Burch markdowns work as cherished gifts and stocking stuffers for those on your list.

Savvy shoppers can save on Tory Burch handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, coats, dresses and more. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, selecting holiday presents for your friends, or eyeing a cozy cardigan to wear this winter, Tory Burch has marked down what you're wanting (and what you didn't know you wanted). From sleek wallets to tech accessories, there are plenty of luxury gifts on sale you'll want for yourself and everyone on your list.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Classic cardigans, long-sleeved dresses, and knitted pull-over sweaters are just a few of the designer pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Rather than making you scroll through all 300 items to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out ET's favorite finds that have just been added to the Tory Burch sale.

Limited-Edition Wallet Tory Burch Limited-Edition Wallet This Tory Burch wallet is just the right size and just the right price. $198 $118 Shop Now

Sailor Pant Tory Burch Sailor Pant This Sailor Pant features a flattering high waist detailed with horn buttons and a relaxed leg. $398 $126 Shop Now

Miller Lug Hiker Boot Tory Burch Miller Lug Hiker Boot If you're as obsessed with the lug sole boot trend as we are, you're not going to want to miss out on these hiking boots. $488 $189 Shop Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot Tory Burch Banana Heel Buckle Boot These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look. $648 $271 Shop Now

