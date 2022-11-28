Shopping

Tory Burch Just Put Over 300 New Styles On Sale for Cyber Monday: Shop The Best Designer Deals

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ladies wearing Tory Burch
Tory Burch

Time to make some room in your closet — Tory Burch has just added over 300 new deals across their site, including their signature bags and high-quality clothing. If you're wanting to revamp your wardrobe for winter, now's the time to take advantage of these Cyber Monday fashion deals. And if you haven't yet started on your holiday shopping, the new Tory Burch markdowns work as cherished gifts and stocking stuffers for those on your list. 

Savvy shoppers can save on Tory Burch handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, coats, dresses and more. Whether you're looking for a new work tote, selecting holiday presents for your friends, or eyeing a cozy cardigan to wear this winter, Tory Burch has marked down what you're wanting (and what you didn't know you wanted). From sleek wallets to tech accessories, there are plenty of luxury gifts on sale you'll want for yourself and everyone on your list.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Classic cardigans, long-sleeved dresses, and knitted pull-over sweaters are just a few of the designer pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Rather than making you scroll through all 300 items to see what fits your style best, we've already done the work for you. Ahead, check out ET's favorite finds that have just been added to the Tory Burch sale. 

Limited-Edition Wallet
Limited-Edition Wallet
Tory Burch
Limited-Edition Wallet

This Tory Burch wallet is just the right size and just the right price.

$198$118
Roxanne Ribbon Necklace
Roxanne Ribbon Necklace
Tory Burch
Roxanne Ribbon Necklace

A beautiful statement necklace that'll elevate your holiday outfits.

$398$176
Eleanor Phone Card Pocket
Eleanor Phone Card Pocket
Tory Burch
Eleanor Phone Card Pocket

Class up your phone while keeping your essential cards close with this Tory Burch leather card pocket.

$68$43
Sailor Pant
Sailor Pant
Tory Burch
Sailor Pant

This Sailor Pant features a flattering high waist detailed with horn buttons and a relaxed leg.

$398$126
Miller Lug Hiker Boot
Miller Lug Hiker Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Lug Hiker Boot

If you're as obsessed with the lug sole boot trend as we are, you're not going to want to miss out on these hiking boots. 

$488$189
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot
Tory Burch
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot

The chunky lug-sole is very on trend this year. This sleek footwear from Tory Burch comes in both a white (above) and all black version.

$458$183
Kira Chain Shoulder Bag
Kira Chain Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chain Shoulder Bag

Chic and luxurious, this leather crossbody bag looks small, but it's big enough to fit an iPad Pro.

$598$419
Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Banana Heel Buckle Boot
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Buckle Boot

These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.

$648$271
Flower Jersey Knit Polo Dress
Flower Jersey Knit Polo Dress
Tory Burch
Flower Jersey Knit Polo Dress

You'll be comfortable in this jersey-knit dress with flowy fabric. Pair a cardigan with this long-sleeved dress to prepare for extra cold days.

$698$176
Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo
Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo
Tory Burch
Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo

One of Tory Burch's best sellers, this adorable polo sweater will definitely get compliments when you wear it.

$448$138

 RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade's Cyber Monday Sale Is Happening Now: Here's What to Shop

Coach Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 50% on Purses, Loafers, and More

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Line Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

50 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop from Amazon Today

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

lululemon Cyber Monday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now

Get 60% Off Sam's Club Memberships to Save Money on Gas and Groceries

Selena Gomez's Favorite Moisturizer Is 25% Off Now for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals From Adidas, Nike, Allbirds, Hoka and More

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale

 