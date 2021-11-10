Shopping

Tory Burch Secretly Released Deals And They Are Good -- Shop Stylish Handbags, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Tory Burch

Tory Burch has secretly released amazing deals ahead of Black Friday 2021! Shoppers don't need to wait until post-Thanksgiving to save big on the designer brand's stylish items. Tory Burch bags, accessories and clothes are always a hit among our readers, thanks to the brand's combination of modern trends and a classic, timeless aesthetic. 

To help you save big on the most fashionable finds, ET has perused the Tory Burch sale to gather the best new markdowns you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one. The sale includes deals on a variety of handbag styles, including satchels, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, totes, backpacks and more. Plus, so many boots, sweaters and outerwear -- perfect for winter dressing. 

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is also filled with awesome gift ideas for the fashion lover. The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones. 

While the brand has yet to release the exact details of its annual Black Friday Sale, we know that last year the sale boasted deep discounts sitewide of up to 60% off -- so we're only expecting this year's Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale to be as good or even better! The Tory Burch Black Friday shopping event will be the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping.

Until then, and to help you score on the chicest finds in the meantime, check out current Black Friday-level deals we love from Tory Burch below, along with our top gift picks.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

McGraw Smooth Satchel
McGraw Smooth Satchel
Tory Burch
McGraw Smooth Satchel
A buttery soft leather satchel you'll carry for years to come. 
$578$349
Nylon Printed Belt Bag
Nylon Printed Belt Bag
Tory Burch
Nylon Printed Belt Bag
Practical and fashionable, this printed belt bag is a great choice. 
$198$149
Kira Chevron Snakeskin Circle Bag
Kira Chevron Snakeskin Circle Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Snakeskin Circle Bag
This circle crossbody bag can easily take you from day to night. 
$578$399
McGraw Small Wicker Bucket
McGraw Small Wicker Bucket
Tory Burch
McGraw Small Wicker Bucket
How adorable is this wicker bag? The design is inspired by the baskets from Tory Burch's childhood home. 
$498$299
Brooke Ankle Boot
Brooke Ankle Boot
Tory Burch
Brooke Ankle Boot
Hurry and grab the size you want of this super versatile and chic pair of ankle booties. 
$398$279
Classic Court Sneaker
Classic Court Sneaker
Tory Burch
Classic Court Sneaker
You won't regret buying these classic cotton canvas sneakers. Dress it up or down!
$198$119
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Quilted Leather
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Quilted Leather
Tory Burch
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Quilted Leather
Score the iconic Tory Burch ballet flats, boasting the brand's logo emblem. This pair is extra special as it's designed to fold and tuck, so you can take it anywhere with you, especially when you need a break from heels. 
$238$179
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Suede
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Suede
Tory Burch
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Suede
Get the suede version too! 
$228$139
Kira Quilted Heeled Sandal
Kira Quilted Heeled Sandal
Tory Burch
Kira Quilted Heeled Sandal
Quilted shoes are very on trend right now. 
$348$209
Georgia Sandal
Georgia Sandal
Tory Burch
Georgia Sandal
Heading to a warm destination for vacation? Add these effortless sandals. 
$228$159
Sport Sandal
Sport Sandal
Tory Burch
Sport Sandal
These flatform sporty sandals are a treat. 
$278$189
Color-Block Half-Zip Anorak
Color-Block Half-Zip Anorak
Tory Burch
Color-Block Half-Zip Anorak
We love this retro-inspired, sporty anorak. 
$278$199
Seamless Racerback Bra
Seamless Racerback Bra
Tory Burch
Seamless Racerback Bra
A seamless sports bra to wear with your favorite leggings. 
$58$49
Longline Madeline Cardigan
Longline Madeline Cardigan
Tory Burch
Longline Madeline Cardigan
This longline cardigan makes for chic workwear. 
$498$299
Gemini Link Kendra Cardigan
Gemini Link Kendra Cardigan
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Kendra Cardigan
Wear this elegant cardigan with everything like jeans and dresses. 
$398$199
Tie-Dye Heavyweight French Terry Crew
Tie-Dye Heavyweight French Terry Crew
Tory Burch
Tie-Dye Heavyweight French Terry Crew
If you're not over tie-dye, you'll love this groovy sweatshirt. 
$178$139
McGraw Band for Apple Watch, Multi-Color Leather, 38mm-40mm
McGraw Band for Apple Watch
Tory Burch
McGraw Band for Apple Watch, Multi-Color Leather, 38mm-40mm
This colorful band will make an Apple watch look very stylish. 
$95$79

Holiday Gift Guide

T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
This monogrammed shoulder bag adds a structured, boxy and elegant touch to any winter uniform.
$548
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Stay cozy through the holiday season and beyond with this charming cashmere sweater.
$498
Eleanor Small Bag
Eleanor Small Bag
Tory Burch
Eleanor Small Bag
This delicate, best-selling bag is shaped in a soft Italian leather make for extra comfort.
$598
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Jewelled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Jeweled Miller Sandal
The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style.
$298
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Embrace the cooler colors of fall and winter with this pretty and practical daphne-colored tote.
$298
Good Luck Trainer
Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
Good Luck Trainer
Stylize your workout wardrobe game with these classic, logo embellished trainers from Tory Burch.
$278
T Monogram Headband
T Monogram Headband
Tory Burch
T Monogram Headband
Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch.
$148
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Tory Burch
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Slip into something a little more comfortable with these fluffy and plush shearling slides.
$298
Fleece Zip Fest
Fleece Zip Fest
Tory Burch
Fleece Zip Fest
Meet your new favorite winter wardrobe companion.
$298
T Monogram Gloves
T Monogram Gloves
Tory Burch
T Monogram Gloves
These gloves are a lesson in how to stay warm and chic all winter long.
$298
Kira Stud Earring
Kira Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Kira Stud Earring
Perfectly accessorize any outfit with these classic, best-selling logo studs.
$78
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
Tory Burch
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
Everyone needs a classic baguette style in their closet -- and this black Tory Burch design is so effortlessly chic.
$498
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
Tory Burch
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
This delicate and floral fragrance features sweet notes of peony.
$130

Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.

Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
This best-selling Tory Burch mini bag is made of a refined pebbled leather.
$248
McGraw Tote Bag
McGraw Tote Bag
Tory Burch
McGraw Tote Bag
Carry all of your daily essentials with you wherever you go in this pebbled leather tote.
$398$249
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Kick up your boot game this holiday season with these sleek and structured lug sole boots from Tory Burch.
$458
Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Tory Burch
Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe with this sunny triple-compartment tote bag.
$348$199
Color-Block Track Jacket
Color-Block Track Jacket
Tory Burch
Color-Block Track Jacket
Cozy up in a fresh, color-block track jacket this season.
$198
Square Toe Flip Flop
Square Toe Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Square Toe Flip Flop
It might not feel like prime flip flop season, but this Tory Burch style is so chic, you can rock it any time of the year.
$68$49
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
A favorite among fashion editors, the timeless Lee Radziwill crossbody bag is on sale. 
$598$269
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is perfect for daytime carrying. 
$428$299

