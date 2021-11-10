Tory Burch has secretly released amazing deals ahead of Black Friday 2021! Shoppers don't need to wait until post-Thanksgiving to save big on the designer brand's stylish items. Tory Burch bags, accessories and clothes are always a hit among our readers, thanks to the brand's combination of modern trends and a classic, timeless aesthetic.

To help you save big on the most fashionable finds, ET has perused the Tory Burch sale to gather the best new markdowns you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one. The sale includes deals on a variety of handbag styles, including satchels, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, totes, backpacks and more. Plus, so many boots, sweaters and outerwear -- perfect for winter dressing.

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is also filled with awesome gift ideas for the fashion lover. The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones.

While the brand has yet to release the exact details of its annual Black Friday Sale, we know that last year the sale boasted deep discounts sitewide of up to 60% off -- so we're only expecting this year's Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale to be as good or even better! The Tory Burch Black Friday shopping event will be the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping.

Until then, and to help you score on the chicest finds in the meantime, check out current Black Friday-level deals we love from Tory Burch below, along with our top gift picks.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Brooke Ankle Boot Tory Burch Brooke Ankle Boot Hurry and grab the size you want of this super versatile and chic pair of ankle booties. $398 $279 Buy Now

Georgia Sandal Tory Burch Georgia Sandal Heading to a warm destination for vacation? Add these effortless sandals. $228 $159 Buy Now

Holiday Gift Guide

Jeweled Miller Sandal Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style. $298 Buy Now

T Monogram Headband Tory Burch T Monogram Headband Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch. $148 Buy Now

Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.

McGraw Tote Bag Tory Burch McGraw Tote Bag Carry all of your daily essentials with you wherever you go in this pebbled leather tote. $398 $249 Buy Now

Square Toe Flip Flop Tory Burch Square Toe Flip Flop It might not feel like prime flip flop season, but this Tory Burch style is so chic, you can rock it any time of the year. $68 $49 Buy Now

