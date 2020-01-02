Trace Cyrus is ready for a fresh start.

The 30-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet snap of himself with his sister, Miley Cyrus, in which he revealed that he and his former fiancee, Taylor Lauren Sanders, are no longer engaged.

"Happy New Year!!! 🥂🥳 This year I don’t have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can!" Trace begins. "Some of u might already know but I’m recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I’ve just been feeling so blessed lately!"

"Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me.. Love you sooo much sissy! 💕🤩 what are your guys 2020 New Years resolutions??" he concludes.

The "Shake It" singer and Sanders announced that they were engaged in December of 2018.

"Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married!" Trace captioned a since-deleted video of him and Sanders shortly after he popped the question. "I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders."

This was Trace's second engagement. He was previously set to marry Brenda Song before they split in 2012.

Meanwhile, Miley reflected on her own personal moments and short marriage to longtime love Liam Hemsworth in a decade video she posted on New Year's Day. The 27-year-old pop star shared a video titled Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes and included footage of her ex-husband, along with news clippings of their engagement, wedding and separation.

For more on their split, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus' Older Brother Trace Is Engaged

Trace Cyrus and Brenda Song are Engaged

Miley Cyrus Includes Ex Liam Hemsworth in Her Decade Video

Liam Hemsworth's Sister-in-Law Says He 'Deserves Much More' Amid Divorce from Miley Cyrus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery