Travis Kelce was feeling the pressure when it came time to join his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on stage at Wembley Stadium during her London Eras Tour show.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the experience on Wednesday's episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Travis revealed that he originally pitched the idea of joining his pop star love on stage as a joke.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?'" he recalled. "She started laughing and was like, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?' And I was like, 'What?! I would love to do that. I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"

Calling the moment he appeared the "perfect" and "safest" part of the show for him to come on stage, Travis revealed the one thought running through his mind as he carried Taylor to the couch on the stage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on stage together at her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23, 2024. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"The one thing I told myself was 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor,'" he shared, laughing. "The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"

He added that Taylor was thrilled with his appearance, saying, "I didn't disappoint Taylor, so that's all that matters."

Calling the moment "an absolute blast" and "an honor," Travis admitted that he's seen the Eras Tour enough times now that he'll find himself doing the choreography in the audience while watching the show.

Travis' comments mirror what a source recently told ET about the surprise cameo.

"It was so much fun for Taylor and Travis to be on stage together at her show," the source previously told ET. "It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world. They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions."

Travis' big moment came during Taylor's June 23 stop of her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. Travis, matching Taylor's dancers in a tuxedo and top hat, carried his girlfriend onto the stage. He proceeded to watch the dancers strip Taylor, fanning himself as a white, two-piece set was revealed.

Before exiting the stage and letting Taylor belt out "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," Travis adorably pretended to apply makeup to Taylor's face as she pretended to be over the whole situation.

Afterwards, Taylor wrote on Instagram that she was "still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," adding that she's "never going to forget these shows."

