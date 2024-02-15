Months after the tragic death of beloved actor Treat Williams, the FX series FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans has paid homage to his memory in a touching tribute.

During Wednesday's episode, viewers were moved by a poignant title card that appeared at the end, bearing the words: “In Memory of Treat Williams 1951-2023.”

Williams, known for his diverse and impactful roles, portrayed media mogul William Paley in season 2 of the anthology series, which delves into Truman Capote's controversial relationships with high society women in the 1970s.

The news of Williams' death shook fans and the entertainment industry alike. In June 2023, the actor tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Vermont, succumbing to severe trauma and blood loss from the crash.

Throughout his illustrious career, Williams left an indelible mark on television audiences. He is perhaps best remembered for his portrayal of Dr. Andrew Brown, the compassionate neurosurgeon in the heartwarming drama Everwood, which aired from 2002 to 2006.

Williams received acclaim for his performance, earning two Screen Actors Guild nominations for his portrayal of the dedicated father navigating life in a small Colorado town.

Beyond Everwood, Williams graced screens in a variety of roles, showcasing his talent and versatility. From portraying supportive father figures in series like Chicago Fire and White Collar to captivating audiences in shows like Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Blue Bloods, and Chesapeake Shores, his contributions to television were vast and impactful.

Last month, Naomi Watts paid tribute to her late co-star Williams ahead of his final television role.

The actress starred as Williams' on-screen wife in Ryan Murphy's Feud anthology series. In Capote vs. The Swans, Watts plays magazine editor and socialite Barbara "Babe" Paley, while Williams stars as her husband, CBS executive William Paley.

"It's truly heartbreaking, because he had such gratitude for this role at this point in his life," Watts told ET at the series' premiere event in New York City in January. "I mean, we all did because the writing is so delicious... but Treat was just -- he couldn't believe it. Every day he was like, 'Oh my god, these words!'"

"In between the scenes that we were making, he just talked endlessly about how happy he was and about his beautiful family and his dogs and living in Vermont," she shared. "It's really horrible that he won't get to see this and see us all celebrate his work."

Williams was Watts' scene partner for much of the new Feud series, however, the central conflict of the latest anthology installment centers on Paley's friendship with writer Truman Capote, played by Tom Hollander. Capote Vs. The Swans centers on the tension that arises between the famous author and a group of New York City socialites after he writes a thinly-disguised retelling of their sordid dramas in his posthumous 1986 novel Answered Prayers.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

