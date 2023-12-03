Treat Williams is being remembered on what would have been his birthday.

On Saturday, the late Hair actor's daughter, Elinor Williams, took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday message to her father.

"Happy 72nd Birthday, Dad. I wish you were still here so we could celebrate together. I love you. 🤍 Pour one out for Treat today. 🕊️," Elinor wrote.

The post lead with a photo of her and the Everwood star cuddled up on the couch. Photos of Elinor and Treat smiling at dinner, hugging and posing together when she was young followed. Also included in the post were solo shots of the late actor.

Elinor's post is the first dedicated to her father since she broke her silence on his death in July. In an emotional post, shared a month after her father's death, she reflected on having a dad who gave her "the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father."

Treat and his wife, Pam Van Sant, also are parents of son, Gill.

Treat died on June 12 when his motorcycle and a 2008 Honda SUV collided in Vermont. A witness told ET he heard tires screeching and then a loud crash, before adding that he saw Williams "flying over the hood of the car and then" landing on the ground.

Family and close friends paid their last respects at a private funeral the same month.

