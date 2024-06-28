They may no longer be romantically involved, but Tristan Thompson still considers his ex, Khloé Kardashian, to be his "best friend."

The 33-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the reality star's milestone 40th birthday.

"You are the best mom," he wrote in messages shared on Instagram and Snapchat, adding, "You are my best friend. And the most incredible human being I've ever met."

Tristan shared photos of himself with Khloé as well as their two kids — True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 1.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, and Tatum Thompson pose together for a family photo. - Tristan Thompson/Instagram

True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's Instagram Story. - Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson on Tristan's Instagram. - Tristan Thompson/ Instagram

He also shared a photo of Khloé with his 17-year-old brother, Amari Thompson. Tristan is Amari's legal guardian and he and Khloé have worked together to find Amari medical care in the wake of his mother, Andrea Thompson's, unexpected death. Amari suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

Khloé reposted Tristan's photo with Amari to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you TT! I appreciate this! I love my Amari."

Khloe Kardashian thanks Tristan Thompson for his birthday note with photo with Amari Thompson. - Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On Snapchat, Tristan also posted lots of throwback photos and videos with his ex, including a never-before-shared photo of Khloé and himself posing together at the Kardashian-Jenner family's 2023 Christmas Eve party with their son, Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with son Tatum Thompson at the 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party. - Tristan Thompson/Snapchat

Khloé rang in her milestone birthday with a kid-friendly pool party, which Tristan attended on Thursday.

She also got lots of loving messages from some of her siblings, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, as well as their mom, Kris Jenner.

Khloé and Tristan split in December 2021 after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another child while secretly engaged to Khloé and "encouraging" her to do an embryo transfer to have a second child.

After being transferred from the Los Angeles Lakers back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA star has once again had to split his time between California and Ohio.

On season 5 The Kardashians, Khloé expressed "relief" over having her ex out of Los Angeles.

"Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there's hope," Khloé said on a recent episode of the family's Hulu series.

