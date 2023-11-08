Tristan Thompson is preparing to go on his apology tour. In the promo for next week's episode of The Kardashians, the 32-year-old NBA star is reaching out to several members of Khloé Kardashian's family.

"In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone," Khloé tells her ex and the father of her children.

"I'm in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made," Tristan says.

The clip then cuts to a nervous Kylie Jenner, saying, "Tristan is coming over. I do feel a little nervous."

Kylie and Tristan are having a discussion at the makeup mogul's home, where he tells her, "Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most."

While Tristan has had multiple cheating scandals during his on-off romance with Khloé, he took things to the next level in 2019 when he was spotted kissing Kylie's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party.

Jordyn, who was living with Kylie at the time, owned up to the transgression, which led to Khloé breaking up with the basketball star.

Jordyn and Kylie's friendship was ended, and she moved out. The two recently reconnected this year after years apart.

Khloé later reconciled with Tristan, only to learn that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé. The co-parents split for good in December 2021 amid the paternity scandal.

They share 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson. Khloé claims that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer to have their son via surrogate just days before the news broke of the paternity lawsuit.

In the promo clip for next week's episode, Tristan also meets with Khloé's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who admits that she struggles with accepting Tristan and all that he's done to her sister.

"Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can't fake it," Kourtney admits in her side interview.

Kourt, who has also publicly gone through an unfaithful relationship with her ex, Scott Disick, asks Tristan if he felt anything when he cheated on Khloé.

"When I cheat? I feel disgusting the next day," Tristan tells her.

"So then why do you do it again?" Kourtney asks before the clip cuts out.

Tristan has gotten some support from several members of Khloé's family, including momager Kris Jenner and Khloé's sister, Kim Kardashian, both of whom have defended Tristan following his various cheating scandals.

For Khloé's part, she has admitted to not knowing what the future holds with her ex, but has said that she has no intention of getting back together with him and is not attracted to him after all he's done.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

